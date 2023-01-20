Indoor Mask Obligation to Disappear From January 30 With Some Exceptions

From January 30th, the obligation to wear a mask will disappear in most indoors except for areas such as hospitals and public transportation.

The Central Disease Control Headquarters announced that from the 30th, the Monday after the Lunar New Year holiday, indoor mask mandates will be lifted in places other than medical institutions, pharmacies, vulnerable infectious facilities, and public transportation

Except for these places, a fine of 100,000 won, will no longer be imposed for violating the mandate.

Regarding facilities excluded in the lift, Prime Minister 한덕수 said that close attention will be paid to the future trend of infections, to actively review whether to change the recommendation.