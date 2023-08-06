Indulge in a Special Summer BBQ Experience at McQueen’s Bar Terrace

Looking for a delightful culinary adventure this summer? Look no further than McQueen’s Bar Terrace BBQ Plate at the Ananti Hilton, where skilled chefs have prepared a tantalizing array of barbecues to satisfy your taste buds.

From succulent meat marinated with the chef’s secret sauce to delectable lobsters and tender octopus, your summer will be anything but ordinary.

The BBQ event is scheduled until August 31, offering a mouthwatering menu to choose from.

The BBQ Plate includes a selection of delights, such as Beef Sirloin, Iberico Neck, Lamb Rib, and more, accompanied by refreshing Green Salad, Homemade Sausage, and flavorful sauces.

For seafood lovers, the Seafood Plate features Lobster, King Prawn, Blood Octopus, Scallops, and Abalone, complemented by delectable Bearnaise and BBQ Sauces.

The BBQ is available from Monday to Thursday, with two time slots: 12:00-14:30 and 17:30-20:00.

On Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, you can indulge in the mouthwatering delicacies from 12:00 to 20:00.

To elevate your dining experience, McQueen’s Bar Terrace provides a private and cozy environment.