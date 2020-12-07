Image: Lotte Signiel Hotel Busan
Dine & Drink

Indulge Yourself With Lotte Signiel Busan’s “The Lounge” Afternoon Tea Set

Haps Staff

Lotte Signiel Busan Hotels third floor “The Lounge” is hosting a collaboration between 3-Star Michelin star chef Bruno Ménard and Signiel Busan’s Executive Pastry Chef David Pierre.

The offer runs from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily until January 4th, 2021 and reservations are required at least one day in advance.

Offers include:

■ SIGNIEL with 2 Cups of Tea or Coffee — 100,000 won
Scones, ten different kinds of sweet desserts, four different kinds of savory treats, chocolate fondue, two cups of tea or coffee

■ SIGNIEL with 2 Glasses of Champagne — 150,000 won
Scones, ten different kinds of sweet desserts, four different kinds of savory treats, chocolate fondue, two glasses of champagne

What’s included in the Afternoon Tea?

SWEET PASTRIES
– Gingerbread pound cake
– Pina colada eclair
– Strawberry cake
– Chocolate truffle
– Crème brûlée
– Berry chocolate mousse
– Duo fruit tart
– Mandarin pâte de fruit
– Chestnut macaron
– Cinnamon cookies

SAVORY TREATS
– King crab croquettes
– Croissant sandwich
– SIGNIEL mini burger
– Cubic riviera with tuna

Inquiries and Reservations Tel +82-51-922-1212

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Dine & Drink

Popeyes to End its 26-Year Run in Korea

Haps Staff -
Popeyes Chicken will end its 26 years of business in Korea after failing to buy a buyer and ending speculation that its days were numbered in the country.
Read more
Dine & Drink

City Announces All Restaurants Will Only Allow Takeout and Delivery After 9 p.m.

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan announced that all restaurants no matter the size will only be allowed to have takeout and delivery after 9 p.m. during the two-week social distancing level 2+α from December 1st to 14th in order to stop the recent rapid re-proliferation of COVID-19.
Read more
Dine & Drink

HQ Bar Announces New Hours For Two Weeks

Haps Staff -
HQ Bar has announced its new hours for the next two weeks during the Level 2 social distancing measures.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Johnny Rockets December Specials

Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets introduces its monthly special.
Read more
Busan Bites

Busan Bites: Rio Verde in Seomyeon

Sia Lee -
With a growing amount of options to pick up some tacos, or quesadillas, Rio Verde in Seomyeon is a classic taqueria that serves up some of the best in the city.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Dining During a Pandemic: What to Expect During The Next Two Weeks

Haps Staff -
As the city of Busan will go up to the highest social level distancing today for 72-hours, the city has announced what will happen to dining at restaurants and cafes around town.
Read more

The Latest

What a New Gadeokdo International Airport Could Look Like in Busan

Travel Haps Staff -
As plans to build a new international airport on Gadeokdo gain steam after the Gimhae New Airport Plan has been scrapped, there are many who are pushing to see a large scale 24-hour airport in the city
Read more

Seoul Cancels its New Year’s Bell-Tolling Ceremony This Year

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
For the first time in 67 years, the annual year-end celebration at Seoul's Bosingak Pavilion will not occur.
Read more

Indulge Yourself With Lotte Signiel Busan’s “The Lounge” Afternoon Tea Set

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Lotte Signiel Busan Hotels third floor "The Lounge" is hosting a collaboration between 3-Star Michelin star chef Bruno Ménard and Signiel Busan’s Executive Pastry Chef David Pierre.
Read more

LCT’s “The Mall” to Sell its Retail Space By the End of This Month

Shopping, Home & Living Haps Staff -
LCT's "The Mall", a large scale retail facility located on the first to third floors of the LCT Tower in Haeundae, is scheduled to begin selling its retail space towards the end of this month.
Read more

State-of-the-Art Sound Production Facility “Busan Sound Station” Opens in Centum City

Busan News Haps Staff -
Busan Sound Station, a cutting-edge sound production facility, recently opened on the first floor of the Busan Film Post Production Facility in Centum City.
Read more

Busan Philharmonic Orchestra: Night Music Concert

Events Haps Staff -
The Busan Philharmonic Orchestra will present a Night Music Concert this Wednesday night.
Read more
Busan
few clouds
4 ° C
4 °
4 °
64 %
3.6kmh
20 %
Mon
5 °
Tue
7 °
Wed
10 °
Thu
11 °
Fri
11 °

Dine & Drink

Indulge Yourself With Lotte Signiel Busan’s “The Lounge” Afternoon Tea Set

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Lotte Signiel Busan Hotels third floor "The Lounge" is hosting a collaboration between 3-Star Michelin star chef Bruno Ménard and Signiel Busan’s Executive Pastry Chef David Pierre.
Read more

Popeyes to End its 26-Year Run in Korea

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Popeyes Chicken will end its 26 years of business in Korea after failing to buy a buyer and ending speculation that its days were numbered in the country.
Read more

City Announces All Restaurants Will Only Allow Takeout and Delivery After 9 p.m.

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The city of Busan announced that all restaurants no matter the size will only be allowed to have takeout and delivery after 9 p.m. during the two-week social distancing level 2+α from December 1st to 14th in order to stop the recent rapid re-proliferation of COVID-19.
Read more

HQ Bar Announces New Hours For Two Weeks

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar has announced its new hours for the next two weeks during the Level 2 social distancing measures.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2020 Haps Korea Magazine 