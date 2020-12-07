Indulge Yourself With Lotte Signiel Busan’s “The Lounge” Afternoon Tea Set

Lotte Signiel Busan Hotels third floor “The Lounge” is hosting a collaboration between 3-Star Michelin star chef Bruno Ménard and Signiel Busan’s Executive Pastry Chef David Pierre.

The offer runs from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily until January 4th, 2021 and reservations are required at least one day in advance.

Offers include:

■ SIGNIEL with 2 Cups of Tea or Coffee — 100,000 won

Scones, ten different kinds of sweet desserts, four different kinds of savory treats, chocolate fondue, two cups of tea or coffee

■ SIGNIEL with 2 Glasses of Champagne — 150,000 won

Scones, ten different kinds of sweet desserts, four different kinds of savory treats, chocolate fondue, two glasses of champagne

What’s included in the Afternoon Tea?

SWEET PASTRIES

– Gingerbread pound cake

– Pina colada eclair

– Strawberry cake

– Chocolate truffle

– Crème brûlée

– Berry chocolate mousse

– Duo fruit tart

– Mandarin pâte de fruit

– Chestnut macaron

– Cinnamon cookies

SAVORY TREATS

– King crab croquettes

– Croissant sandwich

– SIGNIEL mini burger

– Cubic riviera with tuna

Inquiries and Reservations Tel +82-51-922-1212