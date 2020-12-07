Indulge Yourself With Lotte Signiel Busan’s “The Lounge” Afternoon Tea Set

Lotte Signiel Busan Hotels third floor “The Lounge” is hosting a collaboration between 3-Star Michelin star chef Bruno Ménard and Signiel Busan’s Executive Pastry Chef David Pierre.
The offer runs from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily until January 4th, 2021 and reservations are required at least one day in advance.
Offers include:
■ SIGNIEL with 2 Cups of Tea or Coffee — 100,000 won
Scones, ten different kinds of sweet desserts, four different kinds of savory treats, chocolate fondue, two cups of tea or coffee
■ SIGNIEL with 2 Glasses of Champagne — 150,000 won
Scones, ten different kinds of sweet desserts, four different kinds of savory treats, chocolate fondue, two glasses of champagne
What’s included in the Afternoon Tea?
SWEET PASTRIES
– Gingerbread pound cake
– Pina colada eclair
– Strawberry cake
– Chocolate truffle
– Crème brûlée
– Berry chocolate mousse
– Duo fruit tart
– Mandarin pâte de fruit
– Chestnut macaron
– Cinnamon cookies
SAVORY TREATS
– King crab croquettes
– Croissant sandwich
– SIGNIEL mini burger
– Cubic riviera with tuna
Inquiries and Reservations Tel +82-51-922-1212