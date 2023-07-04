Indulge Yourself With a ‘Mango Afternoon Tea’ Set at The Lounge

Indulge in the ultimate afternoon tea experience filled with the luscious sweetness of mangoes exclusively at The Lounge & Bar in Lotte Hotel Busan.

Guests can savor a delectable selection of mango-infused treats and enjoy a moment of relaxation amidst their daily lives through the end of August.

The event boasts an enticing array of mouthwatering delicacies that showcase the vibrant flavors of mango.

Delight your taste buds with exquisite creations such as the Mango Mousse Cake, Mango Lemon Tart, Mango Tapioca, Mango Float, Mango Eclair, Scones, Mango Macaron, Chocolate, Mango Roll, Mango Dacquoise, Focaccia Caprese Sandwich, Jambon Bourre Sandwich, and Squid Ink Salmon Sandwich.

For the price of KRW 73,000, two people can indulge in this exquisite afternoon tea experience, savoring the delightful combination of flavors and textures that mango brings to each delicacy.