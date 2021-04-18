Information About Requirements For Proof of a Negative COVID-19 Test For Incoming Travelers to the Republic of Korea

As of February 24, 2021, all persons arriving to the Republic of Korea from another country are required to submit proof of a negative result of the COVID-19 PCR test issued prior to departure upon arrival in Korea.

Foreign nationals who fail to provide proper documentation verifying a negative test result will be denied entry. Korean nationals who fail to provide proper documentation will be required to undergo mandatory, self-paid 14-day quarantine at a government-designated facility.

The individual will be charged KRW 1,680,000 for the 14-day quarantine cost.

Proper documentation is a document that meets all of the following requirements:

The document must include the person’s name and date of birth. The name must be identical to the name that appears on his or her passport. Passport number or ID card number may be accepted in lieu of date of birth.

The document must include test type, test date, test result, issue date, and the name of the testing institution. The test must be a molecular, viral nucleic acid detection test. Accepted test types include PCR, LAMP, TMA, and SDA. Antigen/antibody detection tests (such as RAT and ELISA) are NOT accepted.

The test result must be negative. “Indeterminate” or “Positive” results are not accepted.

The test needs to be issued no more than 72 hours before the departure date.

Test type must be indicated in either Korean or English. Travelers whose document includes test type in a language other than Korean or English need to prepare a certified translation in Korean or English along with the original document. Private translations need to be certified by a notary or embassy.

Children under the age of 6 at the time of entry are exempt from the requirement if all members of the party accompanying the child have proper documentation verifying negative COVID-19 test results.