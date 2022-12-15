Insooni to Perform at the Sacheon Culture and Arts Center on the 21st

The Sacheon Cultural Foundation will hold a year-end night event for the national diva Insooni, ‘Insooni Special in Sacheon’, at 7:30 pm on the 21st at the Sacheon Culture and Arts Center.

Considered one of Korea’s best musicians, Insooni, who is also famous for ‘Dream of a Goose’, debuted as a member of the female group ‘Hee Sister’ in 1978. She also participated in music entertainment such as MBC (I am a singer) and SBS (Fantastic Duo), showing her generational side.

Insooni is a veteran singer who exudes unchanging energy over time and does not choose genres from ballad, dance, pop, trot, and R&B.

She will perform songs such as ‘Night after night, Friend, Goose’s Dream, Father’, 7080 Disco Medley, and Trot Medley.

Tickets range from 40,000 won to 60,000 won.