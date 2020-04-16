Instagram Usage Sees Large Drop In Korea as Coronavirus Keeps People Indoors

While spring is one of the most popular times of the year for people to be out taking Insta-worthy pictures in nature, the coronavirus pandemic which has led to many to stay indoors has taken its toll with Instagram posting falling 9% in Korea.

According to Korea Bizwire:

According to a survey conducted by mobile big data platform IGAWorks, there were 6.46 million Instagram users in the first week of January, but the figure fell 9 percent to 5.85 million in the first week of March.

Compared to a 1 percent decrease in the total number of social media app users during the same period, Instagram’s decline was much more significant.

South Korea has around 13 million Instagram users, ranked 16th by country worldwide.