Installation Has Started for a Pipe Organ at the Busan International Art Center

The pipe organ design for the Busan International Art Center, which is being built in Busan Citizens Park, has begun installation work.

Examples of pipe organs installed in domestic performance halls include Sejong Center for the Performing Arts (1978), Lotte Concert Hall (2016), and Bucheon Art Center (under construction).

It is the first pipe organ in the country to be built outside the metropolitan area.

A pipe organ is a musical instrument that produces sound by arranging pipes of various lengths musically and sending wind to them.

The pipe organ, which is called the ‘King of Musical Instruments’ for its magnificent scale and colorful sound, is custom-made in consideration of its structure and use in the architectural design stage, and the production process is similar to that of architecture, so musical instruments are expressed as ‘building’ rather than ‘making’.

The city of Busan established a pipe organ installation plan in April of last year and signed a contract with a German Freiburger company in October through a foreign procurement bidding by the Public Procurement Service.

The scale is 4,406 pipes, 62 stops, and 4 keys, and the city selected 4 candidates through the first round of discussions among 10 designs proposed by business operators and designers and made the final decision at the ‘Design Selection Advisory Committee’ on the 13th.

After this design selection, it plans to go through a detailed design process, pre-installation and voicing work in Germany by July 2024, and complete installation by December 2024.

After a total of 28 months of production and installation, it will be presented to citizens in time for the opening of the Busan International Art Center in 2025.

The Busan International Art Center is a classical music performance hall with a total floor area of ​​19,862㎡, 1 basement floor and 3 floors above ground, with a project cost of KRW 104.8 billion scheduled to open in 2025.