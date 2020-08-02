Instructions for Persons Entering Sea Ports of the Republic of Korea

The city of Busan announced yesterday that it has strongly requested the Lotte Giants team to implement thorough quarantine measures on social distancing at its main baseball stadium at the Sajik Baseball Stadium after seeing much lack of effort on its first game held on the 28th.
The city of Busan has decided to create a safer working environment for sanitation workers in Busan by completely stopping the production of large-capacity garbage bags (100ℓ) to reduce the risk of safety accidents when handling waste bags that weigh too much.