NewsBusan News

Instructions for Persons Entering Sea Ports of the Republic of Korea

Haps Staff

The Korea Centers for Disease Control & Prevention has released ‘Instructions for Persons Entering Sea Ports of the Republic of Korea.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

Safety Guidelines for Vacationers During the Holiday Season to Prevent Spread of COVID-19

Haps Staff -
The Korea Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (KCDC) issued guidelines on how to have a safe vacation during the holiday season and asked that people comply with COVID-19 prevention guidelines.
Read more
Busan News

City of Busan to Cut Gas Rates by 13% From Today

BeFM News -
The city of Busan announced a plan to cut gas rates by 13% from August 1 to relieve the economic burden of citizens financially due to COVID-19.
Read more
Busan News

As Jangma Ends, Busan Records its Second Highest Precipitation in July Since 1973

BeFM News -
The city of Busan recorded its second-highest precipitation in the month of July since 1973. 
Read more
Busan News

Lotte Giants Criticized For Not Social Distancing Fans

BeFM News -
The city of Busan announced yesterday that it has strongly requested the Lotte Giants team to implement thorough quarantine measures on social distancing at its main baseball stadium at the Sajik Baseball Stadium after seeing much lack of effort on its first game held on the 28th.
Read more
Busan News

90 Cases of Coronavirus Now Confirmed From Russian Vessels in Busan

BeFM News -
As 12 additional sailors were confirmed from Russian fishing vessel P, a total of 90 cases have been confirmed from crewmembers on Russian vessels in the past month.
Read more
Busan News

City of Busan to Stop Production of 100-Liter Garbage Bags

BeFM News -
The city of Busan has decided to create a safer working environment for sanitation workers in Busan by completely stopping the production of large-capacity garbage bags (100ℓ) to reduce the risk of safety accidents when handling waste bags that weigh too much.
Read more

The Latest

Busan Destinations: Three Valleys to Cool Down from the Heat

Local Destinations Dynamic Busan Staff -
You may be surprised to find out there are quite a few cool places in close proximity to the city center.
Read more

Hurshimchung Brau Offering Two Delicious Steak Dinner Options

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Hurshimchung Brau in Hotel Nongshim in Dongnae is offering up two delicious steak dinner options.
Read more

부산 도시가스 요금, 8월 1일부터 13% 인하

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시 코로나바이러스감염증-19(코로나19)로 어려운 시민들의 경제적 부담을 덜어주기 위해 8월 1일부터 도시가스 요금을 13% 인하하기로 했다고 밝혔다.
Read more

Luxury Goods Sales Rise in Busan Despite Pandemic

Shopping, Home & Living BeFM News -
Sales of luxury goods at department stores in the first half in Busan have been on the rise despite the recession during the pandemic COVID-19 crisis.
Read more

What’s On in Busan: August 3 – August 9

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.
Read more

Instructions for Persons Entering Sea Ports of the Republic of Korea

Busan News Haps Staff -
The Korea Centers for Disease Control & Prevention has released 'Instructions for Persons Entering Sea Ports of the Republic of Korea.
Read more
Busan
mist
26 ° C
26 °
26 °
88 %
3.1kmh
75 %
Sun
26 °
Mon
28 °
Tue
28 °
Wed
28 °
Thu
26 °

Dine & Drink

Hurshimchung Brau Offering Two Delicious Steak Dinner Options

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Hurshimchung Brau in Hotel Nongshim in Dongnae is offering up two delicious steak dinner options.
Read more

Namhae’s Popular German Beer Festival Canceled This Year

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Namhae-gun in Gyeongnam province has announced that this year's popular German Beer Festival has been canceled.
Read more

Busan Bites: Mangmi-dong’s Terarosa

Busan Bites Haps Staff -
Specialty coffees and teas, with delicious desserts, are all part of the charm in this unique cafe.
Read more

HQ Bar Begins New Happy Hour Dinner Promotion

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar in Gwangalli has announced their latest dinner promotion -- "HQ Hungry Happy Hour".
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea