Image: City of Busan
Arts & Culture

Intangible Cultural Heritage Performance to be Held Saturday

By Haps Staff

The Intangible Cultural Heritage Performance event “Wishing to host the 2030 Busan World Expo” will be held this Saturday.

Performances in the name of hosting the World Expo, including intangible cultural assets and a fusion of Korean traditional music, and traditional game experiences, will be held.

The event takes place from 2:30 p.m. at Seomyeon Norimaru, Jeonpo-dong, and Busanjin-gu.

Event Information

Date & Time: November 18, 2023, 2:30 p.m.

Venue: Seomyeon Norimaru, Jeonpo-dong, Busanjin-gu

Admission: Free

Haps Staff
