Busan News

Intercity Bus Service Between Haeundae and Yangsan Resumes

By Haps Staff

After a hiatus of three years due to COVID-19, the intercity bus service connecting Yangsan and Haeundae has resumed.

Yangsan City announced that Haeundae Express Co., Ltd. commenced operations on the general direct route between Yangsan and Haeundae, starting with the first departure at 7:20 a.m. on March 1st.

The service will run five times daily, departing from Yangsan Intercity Bus Terminal, with the last bus leaving at 6:30 p.m.

The first bus from Busan Haeundae Intercity Bus Terminal will operate five times daily, with the first departure at 6:30 a.m. and the final service at 7:50 p.m.

Previously operating six times a day, the Yangsan-Busan Haeundae route halted due to decreased demand amid the pandemic.

Given the absence of direct public transportation from Yangsan to Haeundae, citizens faced inconvenience, relying on transfers or private vehicles.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Busan Celebrates 105th Independence Movement Day

Busan’s Birth Rate Hits Record Low, Sparking Concerns

Mayor Park Meets With Chinese Ambassador Xing Haiming

No Injuries Reported After Small “Pop” Explosion Occurred at Daljip Burning Event at Songdo Beach

Busan Film Commission Seeing Success With This Year’s Projects

Mayor Park Meets With French Ambassador Philippe Bertoux

The Latest

Gwangalli Drone Show Schedule For March

Celebrate Samgyeopsal Day This Sunday

Busan Celebrates 105th Independence Movement Day

Train Service to Yangsan to Increase During the Wondong Plum Festival

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Busan Artists Networking Taco Brunch

Busan
clear sky
-2 ° C
-2 °
-2 °
34 %
4.1kmh
0 %
Fri
-2 °
Sat
6 °
Sun
10 °
Mon
10 °
Tue
10 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 