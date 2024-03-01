Intercity Bus Service Between Haeundae and Yangsan Resumes

After a hiatus of three years due to COVID-19, the intercity bus service connecting Yangsan and Haeundae has resumed.

Yangsan City announced that Haeundae Express Co., Ltd. commenced operations on the general direct route between Yangsan and Haeundae, starting with the first departure at 7:20 a.m. on March 1st.

The service will run five times daily, departing from Yangsan Intercity Bus Terminal, with the last bus leaving at 6:30 p.m.

The first bus from Busan Haeundae Intercity Bus Terminal will operate five times daily, with the first departure at 6:30 a.m. and the final service at 7:50 p.m.

Previously operating six times a day, the Yangsan-Busan Haeundae route halted due to decreased demand amid the pandemic.

Given the absence of direct public transportation from Yangsan to Haeundae, citizens faced inconvenience, relying on transfers or private vehicles.