Interesting Facts About Korea

Korea is a region of East Asia, though, after the division in the year 1945, Korea is now more commonly known South and North separately. But you probably already knew that, right?

However, we are sure that there are some interesting facts and things about Korea that will most likely be new to you. Especially, if you are about to plan a trip to Korea, this is the right place to find yourself! Check out these wild facts.

South Koreans Are One Year Old When They Are Born

It is truly unique, the way South Koreans view their age. The origins of this peculiar calculation come from the fact that since the baby is already in the womb for 9 months, it could be said that it has already been almost one year of life for them. A useful term to learn if you are on your way to South Korea is “Your Korean age”!

North Korea Has One of The Largest Standing Militaries

Even though North Korea ranks as number 51 in terms of population, its military is extremely large. Nowadays there are approximately 1,190,000 active-duty troops. That means that the military employs about 4.7% of the total population.

Death By a Fan

Residents of Korea are extremely superstitious, and they believe that electric fans can cause you death. It comes from an urban legend, but Koreans are still distrustful of these devices. It is said that the cold air can cause instant hypothermia or, what is even more interesting, that the moving air makes it hard to breathe and people can choke.

North Korea Is Home To The World’s Largest Stadium

The Rungrado 1st of May Stadium, or May Day Stadium has a total seating capacity of 150.000 people. The stadium is currently used for football matches, other athletic events, and most often, for the mass games of the Arirang Festival, a massive affair held each August and September that celebrates the history of North Korea, culture, and traditions.

Tetraphobia

A very interesting case of mass phobia is the fact that most people in South Korea are terrified of number 4, which is called tetraphobia. The reason for this is that in their language, the word for the number 4 sounds very similar to their word for “death”. Even in elevators, you can often see floors 1, 2, 3 and F. South Koreans even avoid using this number in housing if it is possible, and if a property has number 4 in its address, the property values are lower. How crazy is that, right?

Urban And Nature Beauty Coexist

Whether you are looking to spend the holiday exploring nature outdoors or experiencing Korean entertainment, South Korea has a lot to offer. There are many activities to do in the urbanistic part of the country, lively with people and Korean culture, and at the same time, there are plenty of beautiful beaches and mountains to visit if you seek relaxation. There are equal parts of both in South Korea and they are equally mind-blowing.

To experience the truthfulness of any of these facts all you need to do is to pack a bag, buy a ticket and you can start your life-changing Asian holiday. Do not miss out on getting to know the culture of Koreans!