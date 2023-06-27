BIFF CoverageBusan News

Internal Conflicts at BIFF Raise Concerns About This Year’s Festival

By BeFM News

The internal conflicts surrounding the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) have raised concerns over potential obstacles to a successful festival this year.

During an extraordinary general meeting held on the 26th, the Festival Board approved the resignation proposal for the newly appointed Operational Committee Chairman, Jo Jong-guk, who was at the center of the controversy.

Director Lee Yong-gwan also expressed his sudden resignation on the same day, effectively resulting in a de facto ‘resignation of Director Lee and the Operational Committee Chairman.’

