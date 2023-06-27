Internal Conflicts at BIFF Raise Concerns About This Year’s Festival

The internal conflicts surrounding the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) have raised concerns over potential obstacles to a successful festival this year.

During an extraordinary general meeting held on the 26th, the Festival Board approved the resignation proposal for the newly appointed Operational Committee Chairman, Jo Jong-guk, who was at the center of the controversy.

Director Lee Yong-gwan also expressed his sudden resignation on the same day, effectively resulting in a de facto ‘resignation of Director Lee and the Operational Committee Chairman.’