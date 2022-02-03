International Arrivals Drop 98.2% at Gimhae Airport in 2021

International flights became nearly non-existent last year at Gimhae International Airport.

According to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport, only 202 flights flew in and out of the airport last year, down 97.9% from 2020.

Only 20,081 international passengers flew into the airport, down 98.2% from the 1,1466,466 passengers who entered Busan in 2020.

Domestic passengers, however, was a different story with a 31% rise in flights and a 46.2% rise in passengers.

Last year, there were 28,758 domestic flights with 4,422,165 passengers.

The trend is likely to continue as the spread of Omricon continues around the country.