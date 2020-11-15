Travel

International Arrivals to Gimhae Airport to Resume From December 3

Haps Staff

International arrivals at Gimhae International Aiport are set to resume from December 3, nearly eight months after being shut down due to COVID-19.

After a meeting with relevant authorities, a decision was made to resume international arrivals to Busan after the government took steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus and only allowed international flights to land and process in Incheon.

The Korean Center for Disease Control and Prevention expressed its willingness to relocate quarantine personnel to Gimhae Airport and Busan Port.

Currently, the only international flight flying into Gimhae is the Busan to Qingdao flight once a week. That flight, however, was landing in Busan before flying to Incheon International Airport to deplane and go through customs and quarantine inspections.

More flight routes will be considered to re-open in the future.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Travel

Korea in Photos: Apple Harvesting at Jirisan’s Cheongjeonggol

Haps Staff -
The harvesting of apples is in full swing this autumn at local farms around Jirisan's Cheongjeonggol in Sancheong, Gyeongnam province.
Read more
Local Destinations

Busan Destinations: Chooksung Cathedral

Haps Staff -
Located in Gijang amongst the blue seas and coastal rocks, this building stands out amongst the coastal fishing village nearby.
Read more
Travel

Two Negative Covid Tests Needed to Travel to China From Korea

Haps Staff -
For passengers flying to China from South Korea, two negative Covid tests must be taken before boarding according to health authorities in the country.
Read more
Travel

BTO Releases Newest Busan Promotional Video Featuring Longboard Legend Ko Hyo-joo

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan and the Busan Tourism Organization has released a new promotional tourism video called ‘Activities with Long Boards’ that promotes the charm of Busan with longboard legend Ko Hyo-joo.
Read more
Travel

Jeju Air to Resume Incheon-Tokyo Flights November 21

Haps Staff -
Jeju Air is set to resume flights to Tokyo from Incheon International Airport on November 21.
Read more
Local Destinations

Busan Destinations: Haeundae-gu Begins “Suyeong River Cruise”

Haps Staff -
A cruise on the Suyeong River that provides beautiful day and night views of the city has opened in Busan.
Read more

The Latest

International Arrivals to Gimhae Airport to Resume From December 3

Travel Haps Staff -
International arrivals at Gimhae International Aiport are set to resume from December 3, nearly eight months after being shut down due to COVID-19.
Read more

What’s On in Busan: November 16 – November 22

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Here is what's going on around the city this week.
Read more

Charles H in Seoul Grabs #49 on World’s Best Bars List

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Charles H located at the Four Seasons in Seoul moved up to #49 on the World's Best Bars List for 2020.
Read more

BIFF Academy Announces Three Winners Of Its 1st Short Film Project Contest

BIFF Coverage Haps Staff -
Busan International Film Festival’s BIFF Academy announced the three winners of the 1st Short Film Project Contest, co-hosted by 37th Degree, a global moving images production company.
Read more

복천동(동아대) 1호분, 50여 년 만에 제자리로

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시 복천박물관은 동아대학교 박물관에 의해 1969년에 최초로 발굴·조사된 복천동(동아대) 1호분이 50여 년 만에 고분군 내 원위치로 돌아왔다고 밝혔다.
Read more

2020 Busan MARU International Music Festival: Main Concert IV

Events Haps Staff -
The 2020 Busan MARU International Music Festival: Main Concert IV will be held this Sunday at the Busan Cinema Center.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
7 ° C
7 °
7 °
87 %
2.1kmh
0 %
Sun
14 °
Mon
18 °
Tue
19 °
Wed
20 °
Thu
21 °

Dine & Drink

Charles H in Seoul Grabs #49 on World’s Best Bars List

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Charles H located at the Four Seasons in Seoul moved up to #49 on the World's Best Bars List for 2020.
Read more

Splurge on a Dom Pérignon & Caviar Set at the Lotte Signiel’s “The Lounge”

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Try the signature menu at Signiel Busan's "The Lounge" for a taste and smell of the sea.
Read more

November Monthly Dinner Special at HQ

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Every month, HQ Bar in Gwangan is doing a different food special on weekday nights.
Read more

Abnormal Taphouse Adds Three Korean Dishes to its Winter Menu

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Abnormal Taphouse and Cantina in Haeundae have added its first Korean dish options for the winter season.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2020 Haps Korea Magazine 