International Arrivals to Gimhae Airport to Resume From December 3

International arrivals at Gimhae International Aiport are set to resume from December 3, nearly eight months after being shut down due to COVID-19.

After a meeting with relevant authorities, a decision was made to resume international arrivals to Busan after the government took steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus and only allowed international flights to land and process in Incheon.

The Korean Center for Disease Control and Prevention expressed its willingness to relocate quarantine personnel to Gimhae Airport and Busan Port.

Currently, the only international flight flying into Gimhae is the Busan to Qingdao flight once a week. That flight, however, was landing in Busan before flying to Incheon International Airport to deplane and go through customs and quarantine inspections.

More flight routes will be considered to re-open in the future.