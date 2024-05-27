International Destinations: 5 Best Destinations to Visit in China

China is one of the world’s oldest countries, with a civilization that stretches back 50,000 years. China today combines its breathtaking natural beauty with a long history and rich culture.

While first-time visitors should definitely visit the ancient capitals of Beijing and Xian, China has much more to offer visitors of all stripes and ages, including the dynamic city of Shanghai, the bizarre Zhangjiajie mountains, and the charming Guilin.

Therefore, a visit to this historic eastern empire is highly recommended. These are our top 5 recommendations for places to travel in China.

Beijing – Standing out with the Great Wall and Forbidden City

When visiting China, Beijing is a must-visit destination. While well-known sites like the Great Wall of China, Forbidden City, Summer Palace, and Temple of Heaven are examples of ancient Chinese military architecture, royal palace, art, hutongs and traditional dwelling houses offer a glimpse into the way of life in the region.

Chinese calligraphy and painting classes, hutong rickshaw rides, taichi training, and other cultural events are available for you to enjoy with friends, family, and children.

l How many days needed: at least 3 days for Beijing highlights

l Best time to visit: September and October

Xian – Exploration of Terracotta Army

Those with a keen interest in Chinese history and traditional culture ought to make time to visit Xian as well. Xian, which served as China’s capital for thirteen historical dynasties, is regarded as the birthplace of Chinese civilization. One of the most visited sights in China is the Terracotta Army, which is regarded as one of the Eight Wonders of the World. The first emperor to unite China, Qin Shi Huang, is buried in this renowned ancient mausoleum more than 2000 years ago.

Many other millennia-old sites and attractions can be found during your Xian tour, such as Huaqing Pond, Bell and Drum Tower, Big and Small Wild Goose Pagodas, and more.

To see breathtaking mountain views in China, you can also ascend Mount Hua, one of China’s most stunning and treacherous mountains.

l How many days needed: 2 to 3 days to explore the essence of Xian

l Best time to visit: mid-September to early November

Shanghai – A Glimpse of the Futuristic China

Another best destinations to visit in China, Shanghai is consistently regarded as the most vibrant city in the nation. Shanghai has changed dramatically over the past few decades, going from a city of narrow streets and dilapidated buildings to a global metropolis with skyscrapers and business districts.

Shanghai offers a variety of dining establishments, including upscale eateries, cozy bars, and tiny grocers. Tourists can visit traditional homes, gardens, and museums in addition to exploring the colonial architectures along the Bund and the elaborately decorated skyscrapers like Shanghai Tower and the Oriental Pearl Tower. Never miss a variety of shopping centers!

l How many days needed: 2 days for classic Shanghai tour

l Best time to visit: September to November

Zhangjiajie – Avatar Hallelujah Mountain and More

Zhangjiajie is home to UNESCO listed Wulingyuan Scenic Area, famous for towering rock pillar formations creating the surreal mountain scenery unique in Zhangjiajie. Most people begin to know Zhangjiajie, as it was the inspiration for the movie Avatar’s floating Hallelujah Mountains.

The highlights of Zhangjiajie mountains include Zhangjiajie National Forest Park, Tianmen Mountain, Tianzi Mountain, Baofeng Lake, Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon, as well as the world’s longest Glass Bridge and several glass sky walks. l How many days needed: 3 to 4 days Zhangjiajie tours

l Best time to visit: April and October

Guilin – Picturesque Karst Landscape with Pastoral Countryside

For those seeking a rustic getaway with a stunning Karst landscape, Guilin is another stunning natural destination in China. Begin your tour of the enchanted and magical Reed Flute Cave. Then, take a leisurely stroll around the central lakes to reach Elephant Truck Hill. After that, cruise down Li River from Guilin to Yangshuo, which is the South China Karst’s main attraction and is recognized by UNESCO.

Explore Yangshuo’s picturesque countryside on a hike or bike ride, where you can find some old villages and traditional homes that have been preserved. Yulong River bamboo rafting is also highly recommended.

l How many days needed: 3 days for essential Guilin and Yangshuo vacation

l Best time to visit: April to May and September to October