International Destinations: 5 Reasons to Go to Langkawi

Langkawi, also known as the Jewel of Kedah, is a tropical paradise in Malaysia which is a very affordable option for budget travelers looking for relaxation and stunning views.

With pristine beaches, beautiful views, lush gardens, turquoise sea and a tax free status, the 99 islands that make up Langkawi are a perfect place to unwind and soak up some sun.

With that, here’s 5 good reasons to travel to Langkawi.

It’s ridiculously cheap.

Having been given tax-free status in 1987, Langkawi offers a lot of duty-free shopping opportunities as well as having amazing food for half the price of the country’s capital. Lodgings are also very affordable with some really nice rooms available for around $30 if you don’t feel like staying at one of the more upscale hotels on the islands.

2. It’s very chill.

Langkawi isn’t your run-of-the-mill Southeast Asian island party spot. It’s quite relaxing if you’re looking to get away from the hustle and bustle of the big city. The locals maintain their quiet lifestyle amongst the tourists, and you’re not likely to find a big party scene here. If you want peace and quiet or a romantic place to take a partner, Langkawi is a great option.

3. The food is amazing.

Malay food has always had a great reputation for being one of the best and very affordable to eat to your hearts content. Langkawi is no different, and to really get a feel for the local cuisine, head to Jln Kampung Tok Senik for some amazing buffet-style dishes laid out that are out of this world delicious. Many dishes, whether curries, fresh grilled fish or noodles can be had for around $2-$3.

4. There’s lots to see and do.

Langkawi has a plethora of water sports and other activities for you to do. You can head to Underwater World to check out 500 species of creatures, Langkawi Bird Paradise to see the birds, Telaga Tujuh to see the waterfalls or take the sky cable car at Panorama Langkawi to check out the amazing views from the top of the 708-meter Gunung Machinchang and take a walk along the SkyBridge — though if heights aren’t your thing you may want to give it a pass.

5. The weather.

Langkawi’s best season’s to visit are between November and April, with sunny skies and daily temps ranging from 30’C to 35’C. Though it is humid, its location near the equator on the northwest coast of the Malaccan Strait shields it from heavy winds and heavier showers than other tropical locations. September and October see heavy rains during its monsoon season, but travelers still come during that time despite the possible inclement weather.

There are multiple, very cheap flights from Kuala Lumpur on AirAsia and Malaysian Airlines daily.