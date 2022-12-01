International Destinations: A Once in a Lifetime Trip to New Zealand

New Zealand is without a doubt one of the most beautiful places on Earth. A stunning and verdant island with cliffs, mountains, wide open plains, stunning beaches, and plenty of greenery too, in terms of natural beauty, there’s not a lot that New Zealand hasn’t got.

The welcoming culture just serves to make this an even more appealing holiday destination. If you’re lucky enough to be planning a trip to New Zealand then we’ve got a few tips to turn your visit from great, to truly once in a lifetime. So, pack your bags and buckle up, this is our whirlwind guide to New Zealand.

Check Out The Local Delicacies

One of the most enjoyable ways to start a holiday is by sampling some of the local fare. Wherever you are in New Zealand, you’re going to be in great hands for this. This country has the perfect climate for producing all kinds of delicious foods. There are prolific vineyards making wine so good they’ve got a festival dedicated to it.

There’s also the world-famous New Zealand lamb which grows fat and flavorsome on the rich grasslands. Being an island, there’s a proliferation of seafood, from enormous prawns to juicy mussels. Finally, a meal isn’t complete without the Queen of puddings, a proper pavlova.

If you’re looking for restaurant recommendations then Trip Advisor and Google Maps are brilliant places to start.

However, if you’re going to stay at our suggestion of Sky City, then one of Auckland’s finest restaurants is Cassia. It might seem a little strange to recommend an Indian restaurant above all others, but this restaurant is an Auckland staple and after some serious flood damage, is back stronger than ever.

The lamb kulcha with chili and coconut will give you a taste of New Zealand lamb unlike any other, whilst the roasted carrot with dry korma and cashew will allow you to sample some of the island’s finest produce. Save room for one of Cassia’s mouth-watering desserts too!

Stay at Sky City Auckland

A stay at Sky City Auckland is something you’ll never forget. This is one of the premier resorts in the country, offering stunning en-suite rooms, a selection of top-class restaurants and even a casino.

For your first night of the trip, we really suggest checking out the gaming facilities. The atmosphere is stunning and there is a multitude of both table games and slots games to choose from. Of course, if you’re a little tuckered out from the day’s activities then it’s always possible to make use of the complimentary wifi and play at one of the best online casinos in New Zealand instead.

Casino Reviews has put together an extensive list of the casinos available to you, including information on bonuses for new sign-ups, so you’re guaranteed to get the best value possible. Then, once you’ve gamed until you can game no more, you can rest your head on one of the fluffiest pillows and sleep well for a day of excitement tomorrow.

Enjoy a Hike in Stunning Surroundings

Exploring on foot is the best way to familiarise yourself with a certain area. Wherever you’ve chosen in New Zealand there is guaranteed to be a walking route nearby that will help you get to see more of the place.

However, if you’ve chosen Auckland then the local government website provides an excellent resource. We recommend a stroll along Ambury Foreshore if you really want to see the rugged beauty of this area.

This is an easy route that should take less than an hour but will allow you to view Manukau Harbour from the picturesque Ambury Regional Park. The coastline here provides a thriving habitat for lots of native and migratory birds, so if you’ve got a bird watcher in the party they will be in heaven.

Make sure to take a pair of binoculars if you want to catch sight of some of our rarer feathered friends. The Ambury Farm loop is really close to this route too, which makes a great fun day out. Ambury Farm is a working farm, with chickens, goats, pigs, and of course sheep. Most of the animals are pretty friendly and will even stand still for you to pet them.