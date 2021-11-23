International Destinations: Anantara Gives Travelers Something to Smile About

Often referred to as ‘The Land of Smiles’, Thailand is making its long-awaited comeback with the resumption of quarantine-free international travel.

To support the country’s reopening and to give travelers a snapshot of what they have been missing, Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas has launched the ‘Time for Thailand’ travel campaign.

From street food vendors and spa therapists to Tuk Tuk drivers, the people of Thailand are sending a clear message to guests across the globe that they are ready to welcome them back.

To support and celebrate borders reopening, Anantara is also saying it’s ‘Time for Thailand’ in showcasing the country’s verdant jungles, stunning beaches, and bustling markets. A new video captures not only the beauty of the Kingdom’s landscapes but more-so the smiles and warmth of the Thai people – something frequent visitors to the kingdom know so well.

Anantara, who has its roots firmly in the local soil and whose story started in 2001 with the opening of a luxury resort in Thailand’s historic seaside retreat of Hua Hin, offers some of the country’s most iconic experiences. From urban sophistication at Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel to wildlife encounters at Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort and beachfront oases across the South, the brand’s Thailand portfolio is a treasure trove of immersive, hyper-local experiences.

“With our ‘Time for Thailand’ campaign, we are sending a clear global message of anticipation, excitement, and belonging,” said Dillip Rajakarier, Group CEO of Minor International and CEO of Minor Hotels, parent company of Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas. “We want everyone, whether this is their first trip to Thailand or fifth, to feel welcome in the knowledge that the people of Thailand are welcoming them back with their genuine warm hospitality.”

From the 1st November 2021, Anantara guests are welcome to visit all of their favourite destinations after meeting the government’s health and safety requirements under the new ‘Test & Go’ scheme that offers a safe and seamless arrival in Thailand with a PCR test on arrival. Fully vaccinated travellers from non-approved countries can enjoy travel to Thailand in a choice of popular ‘Blue Zone’ destinations, while all non-vaccinated travellers will need to complete a mandatory ASQ hotel quarantine.

For more information about Anantara’s ‘Time for Thailand’ campaign or the ‘Test & Go’ scheme, visit here.