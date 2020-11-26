Image: Capella Hanoi
International Destinations: Capella Hotels and Resorts Launches Their first Ever Vietnam Property in Hanoi

Capella Hotels and Resorts is pleased to announce the launch of their first-ever Vietnam property — Capella Hanoi.

Designed by Bill Bensley, Capella Hanoi celebrates Opera in the Roaring Twenties, with 47 individually-styled rooms and suites featuring a thousand pieces of operatic memorabilia and custom portraiture art by prolific artist Kate Spencer.

Guests can expect to find a curation of set designs, opera costumes, and vintage tableware decorating the hotel, including its signature restaurant, Backstage, as well as the sophisticated art-décor salon, Diva’s Lounge.

The hotel is set to open in December 2020.

