International Destinations: Discovering Dominican Paradise — 5 Hidden Secrets

The Dominican Republic is the Caribbean nation that shares the island of Hispaniola with Haiti and is the ultimate destination for a truly amazing summer vacation.

As you embark on your journey through this captivating little island, prepare to uncover a trove of well-kept secrets that will make your vacation truly unforgettable. From the mesmerizing turquoise waters teeming with colorful marine life to the cascading waterfalls tucked away in emerald jungles – and that’s not all!

There are well-hidden cafes in the streets of Santo Domingo, serving some of the most aromatic coffee you will ever set your lips on. In the following listicle, we will go over 5 hidden secrets we believe everyone should see when visiting this Caribbean isle. Although detailing them in a list will likely diminish their secrecy, you’ve got to admit, it’s a catchy title.

Anacaona Falls

If visiting a place oozing natural beauty and charm is something you have dreamt of for your vacation, then these falls will have you wondering if you are still asleep! A place with cascading, cool water drops from the edge of a cliff, surrounded by tropical vegetation – truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience. But, it isn't just your standard waterfall – no! This one is steeped in local legend and folklore. Allegedly named after a beautiful, cultured Taino princess, the name means "Golden Flower", and was given to the falls as a way to signify their stunning beauty.

Boca Chica Beach

Feeling like you would prefer to just chill by the beach? Well, you might as well do it at one of the country's more stunning beaches. Yes, that's right the Boca Chica is considered a true gem, although not widely known. With water so clear, you can see the bottom, even if it is very deep. With sand so smooth and silky, you will feel as if you are laying on a cloud. The shade from the palm trees will allow you to enjoy the sun, while not getting burned. Just be careful a coconut doesn't drop and hit you on the noggin – that would be most unpleasant.

Chicho’s Cave

Are you a fan of stalactites or stalagmites? One forms normally, while the other is upside-down. Well, at this cave, you can definitely enjoy these rock formations, as well as the natural spring which is located within. You can actually scuba dive and snorkel in this pool, which is freshwater. You can actually scuba to another connecting cave if you're brave enough! Aside from the activities, this cave also has a long history, with petroglyphs depicting ancient ceremonies, likely indicating that it was a place of worship for the Tainos.

Gri Gri Lagoon

One of the largest bird sanctuaries in the county, this lagoon has an abundance of flora, the most notable being the Gri Gri tree, which is where the lagoon gets its name from. It is separated from the surrounding beaches by a mangrove forest, which is called home by thousands of native birds. If you feel like paddleboarding, you can even get straight to the ocean, as there are a number of streams that connect it to the lagoon. If you don't feel like getting wet, you can always take a stroll along one of the nature trails which go around the lagoon.

Rodeo Falls

Is this your first rodeo, cowboy? Well, it certainly won't be after visiting Rodeo Falls. Although you won't be mounting any bulls and hanging on for dear life, you still will be sure to have an exhilarating time. This waterfall is the second highest in the country, after the aforementioned one, which makes it another popular attraction for locals to visit in the region. Go for a swim here, take a shower under the falls, or just hike around the surrounding area, you will be sure to enjoy your day.

Well, the items we chose to list here were mostly to do with nature. As the country has an impressive amount of greenery, it is only natural that its best-hidden spots would be out in nature. Obviously, there are also many things that one could explore in the cities, but these are more touristy, thus will be busier and won’t feel “off the beaten path”. To make the most out of your Dominican trip, you’ll want to head out into nature. We hope you have a beautiful trip, and create many lasting memories for years to come. Happy Travels!