International Destinations: Earn, Eat, & Enjoy at the Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse

Book your flight to Bangkok and get ready to immerse yourself in the warm and welcoming surroundings of the charming city and good food!

To celebrate the twin pleasures of travel and gastronomy in Bangkok, Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse offers “Earn, Eat, Enjoy”, a rewarding new promotion that gives international travelers the chance to take a vacation in Bangkok, Thailand with every stay including daily breakfast and hotel credit.

Earn, Eat, Enjoy package is inclusive of

1 Night accommodation

Daily breakfast for two people

Up to THB 1,000 of hotel daily credit for dining, drinks, spa, upgrade, and more

Up to 3,000 Marriott Bonvoy Bonus points

Situated in one of Bangkok’s heritage areas, Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse provides you plenty of opportunities to explore local’s cultural attractions, as well as shopping experiences and boat trips along the Chao Praya River – all only a few minutes away from the hotel.

The hotel offers flexible accommodations by combining spacious guestrooms catering to both business and leisure travelers, as well as residential suites suited for longer stays which come complete with kitchenettes and up to three bedrooms for larger groups and families.

Leisure facilities include the hotel’s outdoor infinity pool overlooking the city skyline and Marriott’s signature spa, Quan Spa.

Guests can top up the day with authentic Thai cuisine at Praya Kitchen or savor Cantonese cuisine at Yào Restaurant with a stunning view of Bangkok and end the day with cocktails while watching the sunset from Yào Rooftop Bar, the city’s first Chinese-influenced Rooftop Bar.

With the glittering high-rise skyline on one side and the historic Old Town landscape on the other, this is definitely creating the perfect evening!

“Earn, Eat, Enjoy” is valid for bookings made from now until 30 September 2022, and for stays taken before 31 December 2022. To learn more and book your gastronomic getaway in Thailand with Marriott Bonvoy, please visit https://bit.ly/3j5B21H

For more information about Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse, please visit www.bangkokmarriottsurawongse.com