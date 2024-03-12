International Destinations: Embark on an Immersive Sensorial Journey With Sentosa Sensoryscape

Sentosa Island in Singapore marked the soft launch of Sentosa Sensoryscape, a ridge-to-reef landmark connecting guests from Resorts World Sentosa in the north to Sentosa’s golden beaches in the south with an immersive, multi-sensory experience.

This new experiential attraction which is the first milestone of the Sentosa-Brani Master Plan, aims to expand the thoroughfare’s capacity and offer guests a unique and inspiring experience as they explore Sentosa. This marks a significant step in Sentosa’s evolution as a leading global leisure and lifestyle destination.

Nestled at the heart of Sentosa, Sensoryscape unfolds across 30,000 square meters, inviting guests to experience the island’s rich biodiversity. Home to an array of sensory gardens, Sensoryscape is a 350-meter verdant connector, which combines nature, architecture, and technology to awaken all six senses, including the sense of imagination.

More than just a passage for respite and wayfinding, it comprises sensory gardens: Lookout Loop, Tactile Trellis, Scented Sphere, Symphony Streams, Palate Playground, and Glow Garden. Each is enriched with immersive and audio-visual experiences, inspiring and delighting guests of all ages.

Pushing the boundaries of traditional park design, Sensoryscape creates unique spaces that blend stunning architecture with nature. Guests can also look forward to an enchanting day-to-night experience supercharged by fascinating digital light art and augmented reality. The entire space encourages guests to slow down, unwind, and rediscover themselves within a tranquil precinct.

Signature architecture that harmonizes with nature

Designed by Serie + Multiply, Sensoryscape transcends conventional boundaries between architectural and landscape design. Its sensory gardens, framed by three intricate diagrid structures, harmoniously connect guests with the nature that surrounds them. The basket-inspired woven structures of the sensory gardens enclose guests within, inviting them to appreciate the curated landscape in their view, while also allowing for quiet contemplative moments.

Meanwhile, the versatile spaces offer up new opportunities for curated events and brand collaborations. As part of SDC’s efforts to collaborate with partners to elevate experiences on the island, SDC is partnering with Samsung Electronics Singapore to heighten photographic experiences to guests at Sensoryscape.

A plethora of immersive audio-visual experiences

Sensoryscape transforms into a night-time spectacle as daylight fades. Here, guests are immersed in a nature-inspired soundscape, where interactive digital light art (projection mapping) and augmented reality ignite the sixth sense of imagination.

The ImagiNite experience is unique in Southeast Asia and plays out with light shows and digital floor projections across Sensoryscape, weaving narratives that are designed to marvel.

From Symphony Streams’ enchanting underwater worlds to Palate Playground’s interactive projections and Lookout Loop’s light beam dance, augmented reality enriches each environment, seamlessly fusing the tangible with the virtual. The ImagiNite augmented reality offerings can be experienced through the ImagiNite mobile app.

Embark on an unforgettable journey and discover a symphony of unique designs and stunning nature that will rejuvenate and inspire. Sensoryscape awaits, beckoning guests to unlock a world of wonder.

Sentosa Sensoryscape will be open to the public from Thursday, 14 March daily, with the ImagiNite experience starting nightly from 7:50 p.m.