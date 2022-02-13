International Destinations: Enjoy the Stunning Beauty of Shikoku, Japan

Lonely Planet, the world’s most popular travel guidebook, has ranked Japan’s Shikoku sixth in the regional category of its “Best in Travel 2022” list of recommended travel destinations for 2022.

The island’s stunning Iya Valley, rugged Pacific coastline, mountain ranges, and gorgeous free-flowing rivers all beckon to be explored with many nature activities such as hiking, kayaks, surfboards.

Also, It is home to the 88 sacred sites of Shikoku, the most famous pilgrimage in Japan.

Tokushima, Kochi, Matsuyama, and Takamatsu offer secluded temples, historic castles and gardens, delicious local cuisine, and modern delights.

In this article, let’s take a look at the most popular areas on the Shikoku Tourism Organization’s Instagram page, one by one, from each of the four prefectures in Shikoku which you can put on your travel destinations list after the pandemic.

Tokushima Prefecture

Oku-Iya Double Vine Bridge

Kazura Bridge is a bridge with an atmosphere of seclusion, surrounded by beautiful scenery. Nearby is “Yaen,” where you can cross the mountain stream while pulling a rope, making it one of the most popular tourist spots in the back shrine.

Kagawa Prefecture

Sanuki Manno Park

It is the only national park in Shikoku and is located on the banks of Manno Pond. The park is filled with seasonal flowers and is lit up in winter.

Ehime Prefecture



Mt. Ishizuchi Yoakashi-tōge

Mt. Ishizuchi is a sacred peak in Ehime Prefecture on the island of Shikoku. It is the tallest mountain in western Japan (1,982 m) and one of the 100 Famous Japanese Mountains. The view from here is one of the most beautiful on Mt. Ishizuchi trail.

Kochi Prefecture



Setogawa Gorge

It is a valley in the Seto River, a tributary of the Yoshino River, upstream of the Sameura Dam. The Inamura Dam, a rock-fill dam, is located upstream. The autumn leaves there are beautiful.



For more information, you can check out the Shikoku tourism page or their Instagram.