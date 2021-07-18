International Destinations: EPIZODE Announces Dates for its Debut Edition in Albania

EPIZODE, one of the most thrilling music and art festivals in the world, will have its debut edition in Albania, September 23 – 26 2021.

Spectacular Asia’s event will, for the first time, bring its first-class music selection, immersive artistic setting, and electrifying atmosphere straight to the blissful beach of Lezhe. EPIZODE will present four nights of round-the-clock music programs wrapped in mesmerizing sunrises and sunsets, together with relaxing daytime activities and other memorable experiences. The festival will continue bringing the biggest global electronic music headliners alongside the best regional talents. All of them will be spinning at creatively designed stages and among the other-worldly art installations spread across the beach.

“We are very excited to launch Epizode and bring all its vibes to beautiful Albania. We will continue to write the story we started five years ago in Vietnam, together with people from 90 countries. We will always be driven by pure quality and the best atmosphere, and fully committed to bringing the biggest DJ heavyweights while showcasing the greatest Balkan’s talents. We would like to invite all party heads, thrill-seekers, and travelers, to join us on this new adventure”, said Epizode management.

EPIZODE is located in the magical coastal area of Lezhe in Northwest Albania, filled with blissful landscapes, lush green pine forests, and a warm emerald sea. Its stunning nature, Mediterranean culture, unparalleled local hospitality, and mouth-watering local delicacies will make this trip a premier music getaway.

Born in 2016 in Vietnam’s Phu Quoc island, Epizode has, in only four years, made an impressive mark internationally, becoming an unmissable NYE getaway for music and art lovers, global adventurers, and professionals from the music industry. Previous EPIZODE editions set the standard by curating some of the most respected artists on the global dance scene, including [A:RPIA:R], GOLDIE, LOCO DICE, NINA KRAVIZ, MOODYMANN, PEGGY GOU, RICARDO VILLALOBOS, SETH TROXLER, SONJA MOONEAR, and ZIP, along with the prolific local talents. Global and internationally recognized club brands like ANTS, Arma, Half Baked and Mdrnty have also made their way onto the festival’s program. This edition will be organized with support from UNUM, the most sensational Albanian festival.

Early Bird Multi-Passes will be available from July 15th starting at the international price of €69 while the Balkan countries will have a special price of €44. Tickets can be purchased online via Epizode website: www.epizode.eu