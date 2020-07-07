Image: EPIZODE
LifestyleEntertainmentMusic

Epizode5: Epilogue Reveals First Line-up in Phú Quốc

Haps Staff

Groundbreaking EPIZODE festival is set for an epic comeback to Vietnam’s blissful Phú Quốc island for its fifth edition, from December 29th 2020 to January 10th 2021.

This carefully curated 12-day experience entitled EPIZODE5: EPILOGUE will, once again, bring non-stop program of premier electronic music, magical sunsets and various daytime activities in awe-inspiring artistic settings.

The first wave of lineup introduces global heavyweights including RICARDO VILLALOBOS, BINH, DEBORAH DE LUCA, DUBFIRE, GOLDIE, GUTI, HECTOR, LOCO DICE and WAFF.

They will be accompanied by some of the most exciting international and regional acts, such as ABELLE, CHKLTE, DAVID GTRONIC, E/TAPE, JAVIER CARBALLO, LOUISE CHEN, MAHONY, OUISSAM, ROUSTAM, SUNJU HARGUN and YAYA. These incredible artists will be performing at mind-blowing stages placed among the art installations on the beach while bringing the most electric vibes that EPIZODE is well known for.

First up is legendary RICARDO VILLALOBOS who will be making his return to Epizode, followed by Perlon powerhouse BINH. Italian techno lady DEBORAH DE LUCA will make her long awaited Epizode debut, while the SCI+TEC label boss DUBFIRE will drive us through his signature shades of techno. Dnb legend GOLDIE will be dropping his superb broken beats, followed by the sexy vibes of the Argentinian star GUTI. Vatos Locos head honcho HECTOR will be throwing some contagious sound, Desolat owner LOCO DICE will be in charge of his high-octane sound that always burns the beach down while the Circoloco resident wAFF will be bringing his funky grooves.

Leader of the iconic Russian art collective Arma 17, ABELLE, will bring her acid-laced house. DAVID GTRONIC will bring his emotional rhythms and signature percussive sound, accompanied by the grooves of JAVIER CARBALLO and CHKLTE’s vibrant musical blooms. Half Taiwanese-half French rising star LOUISE CHEN will be performing at Epizode for the first time, along with the Berlin based ambient artist E/TAPE. Next up are the infamous Sunwaves festival resident MAHONY, Miami based yet internationally praised All Inn’s artist ROUSTAM and Tamango records’ label boss YAYA. Owner of the iconic Hanoi’s club Savage, OUISSAM and Thailand born, yet internationally acclaimed SUNJU HARGUN, will be making their returns as well.

While helping the Asian music scene drive forward, EPIZODE has, in only four years, made an impressive mark internationally. With the vision to unite people from around the globe, the festival became an unmissable NYE getaway for music and art lovers, global adventurers and professionals from the music industry.

Located in Vietnam’s blissful Phú Quốc island, Epizode is a truly memorable place to be. From white beaches, lush emerald jungles to hypnotizing sunsets and boutique accommodation, the natural beauty of this tropical hideaway is matched only by the magical musical spirit that’s helped create such an immersive festival experience.

The 12 day Early Bird Multi-Passes are available at €158. Tickets can be purchased online via Epizode website: www.epizode.asia

Image: EPIZODE

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Lifestyle

Distancing in Daily Life Guidelines for Beaches in Korea

Busan City News -
The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries introduced the distancing in daily life guidelines for beaches to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Read more
Lifestyle

Here’s What’s Happening at This Weekend’s Busan Food Film Festa

Haps Staff -
The 4th edition of the Busan Food Film Festa gets underway today through Sunday at the Busan Cinema Center.
Read more
Lifestyle

Canada Day Talk With H. E. Michael Danagher, Canadian Ambassador to South Korea

Jeff Liebsch -
We took the opportunity to talk with Canadian Ambassador Michael Danager to ask his thoughts on Canada's relations with Busan, his toughest challenges so far, and how the relationship between Korean and Canada continues to grow.
Read more
Lifestyle

QR Code Access System to be Used at Millak Waterfront Park

Haps Staff -
As the warm weather heats up, the popular Millak Waterfront Park nighttime scene is going to get a major change as entrance to the park will be regulated on weekends and a QR code access system will be implemented.
Read more
Lifestyle

Korean Golf Courses Seeing “Reservation Wars” as More Golfers Hit the Local Links

Haps Staff -
As Korean amateur golfers aren't going overseas this year to enjoy the cheaper golf fares because of coronavirus, local golf courses are experiencing a boom in reservations.
Read more
Lifestyle

The Pick of the Bunch: Asian Casino Games

Haps Staff -
Asian casino games include some games that are not always seen in European and North American casinos. Learn about the best casino games in Asia now!
Read more

The Latest

Walking After U and Barbie Dolls – Live Music at HQ Gwangan

Events Haps Staff -
Enjoy a night of rock'n'roll this Saturday night at HQ in Gwangalli.
Read more

Busan National Gugak Center Dance Company Performance This Friday and Saturday

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
The Busan National Gugak Center will host two performances from its dance company this Friday and Saturday.
Read more

Traffic Injuries and Deaths Down Since “Safe Speed 5030” Implemented

Busan News BeFM News -
During the two months since the implementation of new speed limits on Busan roads, fatalities and serious injuries were found to have decreased by about 30 to 40 percent. 
Read more

다도체험·복식체험하러 문화체험관으로 오세요!

문화 Haps Staff -
부산박물관 내 문화체험관이 온라인 예약제를 통해 다시 문을 연다!
Read more

Korea Destinations: Enjoy Rafting This Summer at Gyeongho River in Sancheong-gun

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
Take a break from the heat this summer while enjoying rafting surrounded by splendid nature in Sancheong-gun, Gyeongnam province.
Read more

Epizode5: Epilogue Reveals First Line-up in Phú Quốc

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
Groundbreaking EPIZODE festival is set for an epic comeback to Vietnam’s blissful Phú Quốc island for its fifth edition, from December 29th 2020 to January 10th 2021.
Read more
Busan
broken clouds
23 ° C
23 °
23 °
83 %
2.6kmh
75 %
Tue
23 °
Wed
26 °
Thu
26 °
Fri
23 °
Sat
26 °

Dine & Drink

Galmegi PNU Hosting “Reuben Night” This Saturday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Galmegi Brewing in the PNU district is hosting a "Reuben Night" this Saturday.
Read more

Workers at Restaurants, Bakeries and Coffee Shops Must Wear Masks by July 13th

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Mandatory masks for workers at restaurants, coffee shops, and bakery's will come into effect on the 13th of July in Busan.
Read more

Busan City Gov’t to Conduct Intensive Checks on 940 Cafeterias

Dine & Drink BeFM News -
The city of Busan will conduct intensive checks on food safety for the month at 940 cafeterias including those at kindergartens and daycares. 
Read more

Johnny Rockets July Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets introduces its monthly special.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea