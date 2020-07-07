Epizode5: Epilogue Reveals First Line-up in Phú Quốc

Groundbreaking EPIZODE festival is set for an epic comeback to Vietnam’s blissful Phú Quốc island for its fifth edition, from December 29th 2020 to January 10th 2021.

This carefully curated 12-day experience entitled EPIZODE5: EPILOGUE will, once again, bring non-stop program of premier electronic music, magical sunsets and various daytime activities in awe-inspiring artistic settings.

The first wave of lineup introduces global heavyweights including RICARDO VILLALOBOS, BINH, DEBORAH DE LUCA, DUBFIRE, GOLDIE, GUTI, HECTOR, LOCO DICE and WAFF.

They will be accompanied by some of the most exciting international and regional acts, such as ABELLE, CHKLTE, DAVID GTRONIC, E/TAPE, JAVIER CARBALLO, LOUISE CHEN, MAHONY, OUISSAM, ROUSTAM, SUNJU HARGUN and YAYA. These incredible artists will be performing at mind-blowing stages placed among the art installations on the beach while bringing the most electric vibes that EPIZODE is well known for.

First up is legendary RICARDO VILLALOBOS who will be making his return to Epizode, followed by Perlon powerhouse BINH. Italian techno lady DEBORAH DE LUCA will make her long awaited Epizode debut, while the SCI+TEC label boss DUBFIRE will drive us through his signature shades of techno. Dnb legend GOLDIE will be dropping his superb broken beats, followed by the sexy vibes of the Argentinian star GUTI. Vatos Locos head honcho HECTOR will be throwing some contagious sound, Desolat owner LOCO DICE will be in charge of his high-octane sound that always burns the beach down while the Circoloco resident wAFF will be bringing his funky grooves.

Leader of the iconic Russian art collective Arma 17, ABELLE, will bring her acid-laced house. DAVID GTRONIC will bring his emotional rhythms and signature percussive sound, accompanied by the grooves of JAVIER CARBALLO and CHKLTE’s vibrant musical blooms. Half Taiwanese-half French rising star LOUISE CHEN will be performing at Epizode for the first time, along with the Berlin based ambient artist E/TAPE. Next up are the infamous Sunwaves festival resident MAHONY, Miami based yet internationally praised All Inn’s artist ROUSTAM and Tamango records’ label boss YAYA. Owner of the iconic Hanoi’s club Savage, OUISSAM and Thailand born, yet internationally acclaimed SUNJU HARGUN, will be making their returns as well.

While helping the Asian music scene drive forward, EPIZODE has, in only four years, made an impressive mark internationally. With the vision to unite people from around the globe, the festival became an unmissable NYE getaway for music and art lovers, global adventurers and professionals from the music industry.

Located in Vietnam’s blissful Phú Quốc island, Epizode is a truly memorable place to be. From white beaches, lush emerald jungles to hypnotizing sunsets and boutique accommodation, the natural beauty of this tropical hideaway is matched only by the magical musical spirit that’s helped create such an immersive festival experience.

The 12 day Early Bird Multi-Passes are available at €158. Tickets can be purchased online via Epizode website: www.epizode.asia