International Destinations: Experience the World’s First-Ever Virtual Walk-Through of Machu Picchu

This October, visitors to the world’s premiere of the Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru exhibition in Boca Raton, South Florida are set to be wowed, as they immerse themselves in the awe of the historic sanctuary of Machu Picchu and embark on a fascinating journey with the ancient civilizations of Peru through a full-motion 360-degree all-round interactive Virtual Reality (VR) experience like never before. The early access online ticket portal is now open to the public at BocaMuseum.org/Golden.

Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru

With the exclusive approval granted by the Peruvian Government to fly drones through the magnificent site of Machu Picchu, Cityneon leveraged on the team’s state-of-the-art Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) technology to capture the best-in-class cinematic and visual assets of the invaluable UNESCO World Heritage Site, to create an immersive experience consisting of outstanding virtual reality, sophisticated augmented reality system and in-person interaction elements.

To preserve this invaluable historical site, less than 1 million travellers are allowed entry into Machu Picchu every year. With the recent global pandemic situation, the need for social distancing and other measures, this number has further dipped to 250,000.

Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru aims to bring this rare UNESCO World Heritage site to people from all over the world virtually. This one-of-its-kind exhibition will showcase the first-ever virtual walk-through of Machu Picchu through the utilization of globally-acclaimed patented VR motion chairs fully equipped with premium multi-sensory stimulation features such as high-resolution six degrees of freedom (6-DOF) VR headsets, haptic feedback on the backseats, scent dispensers and unlimited 360-degree rotation, allowing visitors to travel back time to see, hear, feel and even smell the mysterious city in the sky. Visitors will journey through the vast expanse of Andean history alongside the mythical hero Ai Apaec, to discover the mysteries of Andean cosmology.

Besides the unique VR experience, the exhibition also features the largest Andean gold collection ever to travel the world. This new museum experience highlights a selection of 192 artefacts from royal tombs, including objects that belonged to noble Andean lords, many never seen out of Peru before.

One of the exhibition’s highlights is a fully intact gold attire of a Chimú Emperor that dates to 1300 AD. With their longevity and engineering only rivalled by the Ancient Egypt and the Roman Empire, the Andean societies dominated a substantial segment of South America for over 3,000 years straight through the reign of the Incan Empire.

“Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru is an impressive and extensive exhibition that showcases the limitless potential of VR technology,” said Mr. Anthony Tann, President of World Heritage Exhibitions. “There are hundreds of ancient artefacts to admire, and I am excited to welcome visitors to experience this monumental period of human history through the lens of virtual reality. This exhibition was put together by many talented individuals and excellent technology, and I am certain it will be a memorable and enchanting experience for many to enjoy.”

In alignment to Cityneon’s corporate philosophy of “Big Ideas, Bigger Experiences”, the global experience entertainment company has put together an award-winning team behind this multi-million-dollar exhibition with one goal – to push limits and break boundaries to create the most immersive, breath-taking and realistic experience for audiences worldwide.

Cityneon currently partners with foreign governments, world-renowned museums, heritage organizations and major movie studios to hold exclusive IP exhibitions, creating iconic experiences for their visitors from all over the world. To date, the Group has toured their IP experiences in excess of 50 cities worldwide.

Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru is Cityneon’s first artefact IP exhibition, and is made possible with the support of the Ministry of Culture and the Peruvian Government, and through close collaboration with its valued partners, the Museo Larco and Inkaterra Asociación, the World Heritage Exhibitions and the Boca Rotan Museum of Art.