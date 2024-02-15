Image: Byrd House
International Destinations: Flock to Bali’s Vibrant Next Chapter at the Multi-faceted Byrd House

By Haps Staff

Sanur’s reputation as a quiet resort town looks set to disappear with the arrival of a vibrant new resident. Byrd House is a multi-faceted lifestyle destination merging a pool club with a restaurant and an armful of other amenities that sits perched on the sands of Sanur’s Segara Beach. It’s a suavely styled space that promises to tempt revellers of all ages to indulge and rejuvenate by the lapping waves of the seaside.

The fresh new concept of Byrd House has unforgettable architecture to match, beautifully designed by Yoke Sara. Sleek lines and minimalist interiors have been designed for guests to be able to roost in comfort, all day through. Bamboo is interwoven throughout the build, including in a uniquely designed roof, to help encourage the feeling of being in a nest.  

Dining sits at the heart of the experience here, with a designated duo of eateries; one formal, one more casual depending on the occasion, plus a patisserie, bar, lounge and beachside deck. The main eatery serves up heaped plates of Mediterranean-inspired flavors, with Italian-inspired dishes formed from locally sourced produce – the cuisine may be simple but it’s artfully executed to ensure the experience is nothing short of gourmet.

There’s more casual fare to enjoy too of course, with the second eatery focused on hand-crafted dishes inspired by Indonesia and Japan. And then there’s the patisserie – a casual spot to relax with a quality cup of coffee, various artisan pastries and gelato, all lovingly made in-house.

If a tipple is more to your fancy, Byrd House can happily cater. Flock to the bar, where creative cocktails including an impressive number of martinis and ice-cold bars mingle on the menu. There’s soon to be the lounge, an adult-focused speakeasy where fine wines and curated cocktails are partnered with light bites for a sophisticated soiree after-hours.

A colorful drinking and dining scene adjoins a suite of amenities for all ages. The pool takes pride of place, a 215sqm expanse of water fringed by oversized hammocks and poolside daybeds destined for all-day lounging. While guests lean into the leisurely, young hatchlings will be invited to join the resident kids club, with its own dedicated pool and adjoining treehouse.

Soon Byrd House’s offerings will expand even further. The Sanur space will take steps into the wellness field and will host a spa, yoga barn, and boutique later this year.

Byrd House is open from 6:30 am until late, seven days a week.

