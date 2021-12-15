International Destinations: Fun Things to Do this Winter in Colorado

More and more people are making the move to ‘Colorful Colorado’ each year and it isn’t hard to see why. The state boasts in outdoor activities, jaw-dropping scenery, famous national parks, and a variety of bustling cities with thriving cultural scenes, shopping areas, and landmark buildings. However, Colorado becomes even more exciting during the colder season, as snow begins to turn every corner of land into a magical winter wonderland. Wherever you look, there is something beautiful to behold or something fun to do.

Read on below to discover some of the best options for travelers making the trek to the Centennial State this winter. One thing’s for certain- before your return flight even takes off, you’ll already be planning your next trip back.

Hit the Slopes

Anyone that knows anything about Colorado knows that the state is America’s ultimate destination for all things skiing and snowboarding. In fact, the opportunity to have these outdoor sporting adventures on world-class slopes is one of the biggest reasons tourists come to Colorado in winter. There are countless resorts, small and large, that visitors can stay at with convenient access to the slopes, with some of the most famous being in Aspen and Breckenridge.

Of course, the location you choose should depend on your level and prior experience, as some sites feature much steeper slopes than others. Although the season starts as early as October, many people say the best time to ski or snowboard in Colorado is in February, since it is here when the snow quality is the highest. However, regardless of when you choose to hit the slopes, there is no doubt you will see a lot of beautiful, snow-capped mountain views.

Colorado is a skier’s paradise

Cheer on the Broncos

Speaking of February, this is the month that football fans across America cherish more than any else because of the Super Bowl. Each year, this competition sees millions of viewers tune in to watch two franchises face off against one another in the pursuit of permanent bragging rights and the coveted Vince Lombardi trophy. The Denver Broncos are Colorado’s representative NFL team, and they picked up their last championship title in 2016 for the 2015 season.

However, this year is being called one of the league’s ‘most open’ seasons, meaning that many different teams have a good shot at making it to the prestigious Super Bowl field come February 13th. The Broncos are currently the third team in the AFC West, and just recently crushed the Lions 36-10. So, if you’re a sports fan that has a trip planned to Colorado this winter, make it a point to cheer on the state’s organization, whether by attending a live game or simply having dinner at a sport’s restaurant in the city. Additionally, because online sports betting arrived in the state just last year, there are many platforms that offer Colorado free bets to new and existing customers looking to interact with their favorite team. On the other hand, if you’re not one for football, the NBA season is also in full swing right now, so checking out a Nuggets game in Denver is another great option for visiting sports fans.

Warm up at a Hot Springs Resort

While some travelers may enjoy the mountains in the winter and all the beauty they hold, they are deterred by the freezing temperatures and the need to wear a jacket, scarf, boots, and hat 24/7. If you have a friend or loved one with this mindset, why not take them to a hot springs resort? This is sure to be their dream location, as these accommodations feature hot spring experiences for guests to enjoy whenever they please. This way, they can enjoy the picturesque sights around them while relaxing in steaming hot water.

There are a handful of train rides to be had in Colorado, many of which are just as historic as they are picturesque

Take a Scenic Train Ride

Colorado is home to a host of unique and historic railroad routes, with many of them still available for tourists and locals to experience like any other mode of transportation. These trains journey through mountains and valleys, featuring gorgeous views and themed activities. In the wintertime they are especially frequented, as visitors can gaze upon the terrain covered up and down in powdery white snow. This is the ultimate ‘Instagrammable’ attraction.

Some of the best include the Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad, Georgetown Loop Railroad, Royal Gorge Route Railroad and Southwest Chief. Most of these have dining options and amenities for backpackers, so whether you’re just hopping on for the views, or paying for an overnight trip, you’ll be well catered for. If you happen to be traveling alone, why not take this time to write to-do lists for other things you want to see while on your trip.

So, what are you waiting for? Make the adventurous journey to Colorado today. The mountains are calling!