International Destinations: How to Make the Most of Your Disney World Vacation

Disney World resorts are loved the world over by kids young and old and continue to live up to their reputation as the happiest place on earth. From world-class theme parks offering a variety of rides, attractions and shows to immersive entertainment options that transport visitors into new worlds and unparalleled experiences, this iconic destination should be a must on every holiday-makers list.

Whether you’re planning a family trip to Disney World or are simply a big kid at heart, in this article, you’ll find some practical tips to help you make the most of your time at the place where dreams come true.

Avoid Peak Times

Due to its global popularity, Disney World attracts tens of millions of visitors every year. To ensure you are not stuck in lengthy queues and fighting your way through crowds it pays to plan your trip to avoid peak times of the year, to make the most of your time here.

School holidays and major national holidays such as Christmas and Thanksgiving can be particularly popular periods for people to visit a Disney World resort so it is advisable to steer clear of these times of year. The Disney World Crowd Calendar is a helpful tool that predicts crowd levels at Disney theme parks for the year ahead allowing you to narrow down the days, weeks, and months of your planned visit.

Plan Dining in Advance

Disney World resorts offer a large range of dining options. By researching the options available at each park and resort you can decide if they suit your needs in advance. Fast-service restaurants can be ideal for lunchtime and keeping on the go, however, a seated dining option can also be an enjoyable experience for the whole family.

To help you pick your perfect choice, you can make an Advance Dining Reservation online up to 60 days in advance of your visit. There is also the option to purchase prepaid meal packages with the Disney Dining Plan. The Disney dining calculator is a helpful online resource to help you decide if this makes financial sense for you.

Avoid Long Lines

In addition to avoiding peak times of the year, you can follow some practical tips to help you skip the long lines and make the most of your visit to Disney World. These include:

Disney Genie Plus: This is a paid add-on to the Disney Genie app which allows you to access Lightening Lanes at select attractions, and bypass the regular queues. Visitors can access two to three attractions this way per day.

This is a paid add-on to the Disney Genie app which allows you to access Lightening Lanes at select attractions, and bypass the regular queues. Visitors can access two to three attractions this way per day. Individual Lightning Lanes: Another option is to make individual Lightning Lane purchases for certain popular attractions. This is limited to a maximum of two attractions per day.

Another option is to make individual Lightning Lane purchases for certain popular attractions. This is limited to a maximum of two attractions per day. Extra Magic Hours: Disney World also offers guests staying at its resorts extended access to parts of the theme park two hours after normal opening hours.

By taking advantage of one or more of these options, you and your family can maximize your time at a Disney World resort, allowing you to discover more of the magic and make your stay here even more memorable.