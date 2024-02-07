International Destinations: ICONSIAM’s Grand Chinese New Year Celebration Promises Unprecedented Spectacle

ICONSIAM, a global landmark along the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, is committed to preserving and promoting Thai-Chinese cultural traditions, ushering in the new year with a grand celebration of the Chinese New Year, “THE ICONSIAM ETERNAL PROSPERITY CHINESE NEW YEAR 2024,” from February 7-11, 2024.

The highlight of this year involves asking for blessings by participating in ceremonies led by the Pak Tai Temple from Hong Kong, which is being hosted at ICONSIAM, a place known as the center of abundant and auspicious blessings.

Furthermore, witness the “Fan-bladed Wheel of Fortune Dragon Show” for the first time in Thailand, and enjoy the showcase of the Traditional Lion with Dragon Head Dance, along with the outstanding Hunan Acrobatic Troupe Show, Sichuan Costume and Face Changing Show and Chinese Opera Show. This celebration not only solidifies ICONSIAM’s standing as a premier global destination but also presents a unique opportunity for locals and international visitors to immerse themselves in a cultural extravaganza along the banks of the Chao Phraya River.

With a total investment of 100 million baht (US$ 2.8 million), the celebration aims to deliver an exceptional experience to visitors throughout February.

The festivities are divided into two phases, starting with the Hong Kong trip campaign “The Great Dragon Journey 2024,” running until February 18, 2024.

The second phase includes activities for prosperity rituals, auspicious shopping, and marvelous cultural performances from Thai-Chinese traditions, taking place from February 7 to 11, 2024. The goal is to provide a holistic and auspicious experience for both Thai and international tourists.