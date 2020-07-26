TravelInternational Destinations

International Destinations: Kazakhstan, A Rough Diamond in Central Asia

Taehyeong Kim

Even though there are many restrictions in international travel these days, it never hurts to plan ahead.

After Soviet Union collapsed decades ago, many countries had to grow up without the Soviet’s help. Among those countries, Kazakhstan have developed their economy and living standard significantly.

If you’re thinking of giving the country a try for your next destination, here’s a few reasons why you want to give it a go.

Amazing Nomad Food

The Soviet Union may have told the Kazakh people what to do once upon a time, but it couldn’t tell them what to eat.

Kazakhstan has long and interesting history on their vast plains with a significant nomad culture. Their ancestors knew how to keep meat fresh and make it into amazing food such as beshbarmak, and the modern generation has kept traditional food alive and well to this day.

If you love dairy products or if you are a meat lover, literally Kazakhstan would be a new culinary world to you.

Drink like Siberian

A heavy coat is not the only thing you need to protect yourself from deadly cold Central Asian weather.

Ironically, about 70% of Kazakh people are Muslims and they love to drink strong booze to keep their body warm so that some people call this the blessing of Stalin.

In other words, you can get a fantastic Russian or Kazakh vodka for a relatively low price in any supermarket or liquor store.

Dance with Cool People

Just imagine that you are having a great time with some great people, enjoying amazing dishes, and drinks in an entertaining atmosphere. What else do you need? Yes, you need to dance!

Almost all Kazakh local restaurants love to give customers a chance to get up on stage to show off their moves.

Snowy Mountains

Almaty, the largest city of Kazakhstan is surrounded with beautiful mountains at an altitude of 600m to 900m, which is a perfect location for a ski slope.

Chimbulak is one of the greatest ski resorts in the world. You don’t know how to go ski? No problem — they offer easy lessons and once you learn how, you’ll never want to stop.

Taehyeong Kim
A lifelong LA Dodgers fan, Taehyeong Kim enjoys eating delicious food and watching movies with his wife and son.

