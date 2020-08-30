International Destinations: Maldivian Eco-Resort Gili Lankanfushi Reopens its Doors

On Tuesday, September 1st, the Maldives’ much-loved Gili Lankanfushi will reopen its doors to a secluded and sustainable paradise.

With just 45 spacious villas spread over three jetties, the resort offers guests the utmost privacy in awe-inspiring natural surroundings. It fuses ethical design, unparalleled service, and vast open-air spaces.

Gili Lankanfushi has spent its unexpected closure developing its operation with new health and safety protocol and refined guest experiences to ensure a safe and stress-free island escape for guests.