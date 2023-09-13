Image: Noor Festival Riyadh
International Destinations: Noor Riyadh 2023 – The Largest Light Art Festival in the World — Announces its Dates and Themes for its 3rd Edition

The Noor Riyadh 2023 – the largest Light Art Festival in the World – has announced the dates and themes for its third edition in Saudi Arabia.

This year the festival’s theme will be “The Bright Side of the Desert Moon”, featuring over 120 artworks by over 100 artists, displayed across five hubs in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

The city-wide festival will illuminate Riyadh with large-scale light art installations, building projections, performances and more, from November 30th to December 16, 2023.

Curated by Jérôme Sans as Lead Curator, Pedro Alonzo, Fahad Bin Naif and Alaa Tarabzouni, the festival features local and international artists, in addition to offering diverse workshops, thought-provoking seminars and stimulating artistic discussions.

In addition to the festival, the Noor Riyadh exhibition “Refracting Identities, Shared Futures” will run concurrently with the festival starting November 30, 2023 until March 2, 2024, which will be held at the JAX District. Neville Wakefield will be Lead Curator and Maya Al Athel, Curator for the exhibition.

