International Destinations: Opening a Business in France: A Cafe or Bus Rental in Paris?

It is relatively simple to start a business in France, as the government is very interested in this. Foreign business owners are viewed as new investments that contribute to the overall development of the country’s economy. Another great benefit of the country is its economic stability, as it is one of the thirty most convenient countries for small businesses.

To open your own small business in Paris, Marseille, Lyon, and other French cities, you must first obtain a “merchant card” and a visa for a temporary stay in the country, as French law does not automatically give a residence permit, even if you will contribute to the country’s economic development. What documents will be required in your case must be clarified directly with the consulate or with experienced lawyers.

The most common and easiest way to start a small business in France is to register a EURL. The capital for opening EURL is set directly by the owner of the company. You can also open EURL-SARL, SARL, and SA.

How to open a small business in Paris, Marseille, or Lyon

Despite the fact that it is quite easy to open a business in France, there are many reasons for this: the loyalty of the authorities, the goodwill of the French in general, and the simplification of legislation.

One of the greatest and most profitable business ideas for opening a business in Paris is bus rent Paris. Coach hire in Paris can be a great option either for various reasons. You can set Paris coach hire to organize business trips and transfers from the airport. As well bus rental in Paris can be used for making tourist trips.

Another option is opening a cafe. At first glance, it seems that the business is not profitable and will soon collapse since there are a huge number of cafes and restaurants in Paris, but this is not the case. Despite the fact that there are a large number of competitors, there is no reason for frustration. The French love variety, and if the cafe is with a twist, then there will be no end for customers. Plus, there will also be a large influx of tourists who annually go to Paris by the thousands to spend an unforgettable vacation. It is enough to rent and equip a room, and develop your own specific kitchen. Russian and Turkish cuisine will be very popular. Such cafes in France are always relevant.

In Marseille, it is most profitable to open a shipbuilding company. It is best for the construction of yachts and small pleasure boats. It is also a good idea to open your own pleasure boat rental because the Cote d’Azur is teeming with tourists, especially those who want to go to the open sea for romantic and secluded walks.

In Lyon, you can open your own company for the production of homemade wine. Wines, especially good and delicious, are highly valued in France. No snack goes without a glass of good French wine. But winemaking is quite a time-consuming business, it is easier to buy out a finished product than to create a new one from scratch.

In any of the cities, you can open a small shop specializing in the sale of souvenirs or alcoholic beverages. When opening your business abroad, you need to be very careful, so it is better to consult with professional lawyers in order to drown out all relevant laws and amendments to them.

There is a variety of companies that provide assistance in starting a business abroad. The main thing when starting a business is to believe in yourself. It is not necessary to hire a bunch of workers, most often the French open a family business in which each employee is one or another family member. And, as a rule, such a family business has more success, because in general, you are a team, a family that works for itself. So good luck to you!