International Destinations: Osaka Chosen as Korean’s Top Destination in 2022

Osaka was chosen as the most popular destination for Koreans to travel to Japan due to visa-free entry and the depreciating yen.

According to the “2022 Travel Trend Report” released by the travel platform Triple, Osaka was the most visited city by Korean travelers last year.

In the first half, American cities such as Paris (No. 1 in the first half), London (No. 2), and New York (No. 7) rose to the top.

However, as the free travel route to Japan opened in the second half of the year, Osaka (ranked first in the second half), Tokyo (No. 3), and Fukuoka (No. 5) climbed up the rankings.

As a result, Osaka ranked first in terms of the annual total, followed by Tokyo (2nd), Bangkok (3rd), Paris (4th), Fukuoka (5th), and Da Nang (6th).

Since the second half of last year, demand for travel to Japan has been increasing rapidly. Accommodation reservation application ‘Yanolja’ revealed that the transaction amount of accommodations in Japan between October and December of last year increased by 482% compared to 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of reservations also increased by 295%. It is evaluated that it has far exceeded the level before COVID-19.

Last year, the number of passengers using Gimhae Airport was estimated to be 1.15 million, and the number of passengers using Japanese routes was about 375,000, or about 30% of the total.

In other words, one out of three overseas travelers departing from Busan headed for Japan.

The tourism industry found the reason for the high demand for travel to Japan, especially Osaka, in ‘cost-effectiveness’. This is because you can enjoy a variety of attractions for a relatively cheap price.