International Destinations: Salmon Fishing in Alaska

The United States’ largest state, Alaska, will captivate you with its 3 million lakes, 12000 rivers, 1 lakh glaciers, and more than 50 active volcanoes.

The Great Land invites visitors with its mountain peaks, lush green national parks, incredible wildlife, including Kodiak bears that can grow to 1500 pounds and 10 feet tall, fur seals, giant glaciers.

Cruising all the way

A coastline that stretches for thousands of miles, cruising is one of the best ways to explore Alaska.

While aboard a luxury cruise, you will be spoiled for choice when it comes to seeing the grandeur of this natural wonder. Because of the harsh weather, the best time to cruise Alaska is from May to September.

Mind Catching a Fish

While boasting one of the most extensive seafood sectors in the U.S, catering to more than 60% of its commercial fisheries and a backbone of the state’s economy.

Alaska nestles the most beautiful spots for fishing trips and is home to diverse maritime creatures, especially Salmon. So pack your fishing gear as we set sail.

Kenai River – One of the most famous rivers for fishing supporting 34 species of fish, Kenai is like a home ground of Salmon, be it King, Sockeye, Pink, and Silver. So calling it a mecca for the fishing enthusiast won’t be wrong.

All the anglers who have just started fishing can hire fishing guides that are reasonably priced and readily available to make your fishing excursion memorable.

Upper Kenai River – Anglers worldwide visit this spot for combat fishing in early June. The river is easily accessible, providing basic amenities of Car Parking and Camping. Middle Kenai River – It is the finest place to see the region's national fauna , such as coyotes, brown and black bears, loons, and other birds, and is widely known for Rainbow trout and Dolly Varden, as well as a range of fishing expeditions.

During Mid-July, the beginning of Sockeye’s second run makes the stretch ideal to catch them.

Lower Kenai River – Les Anderson’s legendary catch in 1985, of the world’s biggest King Salmon weighing 97 lbs 4 ozs had put the lower Kenai on the world map of a renowned fishing spot of Salmon and rainbow trout.

Kasilof river – Hailed as the little brother of Kenai, though not easily accessible but still invites lots of anglers due to its scenic beauty.

Alaska is among the least populated state of the U.S that allows you to experience its wilderness in its natural form.