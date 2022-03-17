International Destinations: Selong Selo Resort & Residences Reopens in Scenic South Lombok, Indonesia

Selo Group, an award-winning and fully integrated development company based in Singapore, today announced the reopening of Selong Selo Resort & Residences, the group’s award-winning flagship resort and residences on the scenic coast of South Lombok in Indonesia from now onwards.

To celebrate, the all-villa property is offering two reopening specials: 30% off one-night stays to kickstart domestic travel and fuel those spontaneous island escapes, and 50% off stays of five nights or more, perfect for extended families looking to reconnect, destination wedding parties and wellness-minded remote workers.

As more people are rediscovering the pleasures of jumping on a plane to celebrate a family milestone, take the holiday of a lifetime or reconnect with their inner selves, Lombok offers the ideal combination of nature, luxe, and purposeful travel.

Located to the east of Bali, the island is filled with natural beauty, from white sand beaches, volcanic treks, and lush jungles to breathtaking waterfalls. For remote workers, waking up to Lombok’s stunning coastal views is all that’s needed for fresh ideas to start arriving like waves, while guests looking to advance to the next level of well-being will find a place of regeneration and fresh starts amid local rhythms of slow living.

“We are so excited to welcome travelers back to the property after a challenging period for everyone,” said Andrew Leith, general manager of Selong Selo Resort & Residences. “Lombok’s natural landscape offers guests the perfect place to unwind, reconnect with loved ones and effortlessly fall in step with island life, as well as offering the perfect playground for the motor racing fans converging at the idyllic Mandalika beach for this year’s MotoGP.”

Travel trends

According to World Travel and Tourism Council, 2022 should be a stellar year for the tourist and business travel industry. Some trends that it foresees include longer duration of trips as people yearn to see and enjoy places they haven’t been able to see for some time, plus add in extra days to compensate for the hassles at airports and of covid testing. Niche travel, including those focusing on multigenerational travel, wellness, meaningful travel, adventures and activities will be popular while hybrid work models will allow for high growth in the numbers of remote workers and digital nomads taking trips. If there is internet access to do work online or have the expected zoom call, many such people can simply set up an office in a hotel or resort, on a beach, or at a semi off-grid location.

The Selong Selo experience

The resort’s excursions are ideal for anyone hoping to savor the fresh outdoor air, stay active and satisfy their curiosity: from hiking to waterfalls Benang Stokel and Benang Kelambu, which boast 20-meter-high drops where the adventurous can plunge into pools below, to snorkeling and fishing expeditions to discover the abundant marine life the southern coast of Lombok is known for. Guests looking to combine work and rest can surf top-tier waves on white-sand beaches right after logging off the Zoom call and work on their balance at the on-site surf school between answering emails.

Small groups can even choose to remain in their own bubble throughout the stay thanks to luxury yacht charters, private barbecues right on their villa’s beach, and private cooking classes either in-villa or at Aura Lounge & Bar, the estate’s signature restaurant featuring a menu inspired by Will Meyrick, an internationally recognized chef and acclaimed restaurateur whose restaurant empire spans from Bali to Hong Kong.

Some of the freshest ingredients from the property’s chef’s garden and local suppliers are used to create divine dishes where visitors get to enjoy the fruits of their labor. Aura Lounge & Bar enjoys a prime location on the edge of a cliff with sweeping views of the sea. The semi-alfresco pavilion is perfect for gazing at the sky during sunset or enjoying evening cocktails with family and friends.

Perched atop the picturesque hills overlooking stunning Selong Belanak Beach in Southern Lombok, Selong Selo Resort and Residences offers more than 50 luxury villas, a full-service spa, clubhouse, a kids’ club, and beach club access. The stylish villas range from one to seven bedrooms with access to the renowned Aura Lounge & Bar, as well as personalized in-villa dining experiences or a quick shuttle to the beach for some fun in the sun. The eco-friendly villas are resplendent with modern facilities and stylish interiors, tastefully integrating local elements into their design.

For active visitors, Selong Selo Resort and Residences also offers a fully equipped gym with state-of-the-art equipment. Selong Belanak Beach is steps away and one of the best surfing spots for beginners and experienced surfers alike, retaining an unspoiled, uncrowded feel. Guests can also visit nearby Mawi, Desert Point, and Serangan Island for top-tier waves.

Commitment to regenerative tourism

Selo Group uses its position in the industry to encourage fellow developers and properties to look beyond sustainability toward regenerative travel, a forward-thinking approach that seeks to leave a positive impact on local communities rather than maintain a status quo. The priority of regenerative development is to adopt holistic processes to create mutual relationships between physical, natural, economic, and social capital.

Selo has incorporated the process of regenerative travel into its work with the Selo Footprints Program, which has been working hard for more than 12 years to support and contribute to the communities in Lombok, Indonesia. They provide sustainable jobs for the community to stimulate growth and improve rural livelihoods in Selong Belanak, as well as offer support for disaster relief efforts.

Selo also aims to achieve zero waste in its operation in Lombok by developing several initiatives to minimize its environmental footprint. The company created a waste management center – Selong Selo For Waste Recovery (SSCR) – within the premise to recycle and upcycle all waste collected at its development to make composted, raw materials such as glass cullet and plastic flakes, and products such as reusable bags, drinking glasses, and terrazzo vases.

The reopening offers are valid for bookings made before September 30, 2022. For more information or bookings at Selong Selo Resort and Residences, please visit www.selongslo.com.