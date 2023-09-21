International Destinations: Singapore’s IT’S THE SHIP Releases its Full Line-up

Get ready to set sail on a hauntingly unforgettable adventure as IT’S THE SHIP returns for its ninth sailing from November 1st to 3rd, 2023.

Departing from Singapore, this one-of-a-kind festival at sea will take place on the luxurious Genting Dream, traversing through international waters before returning to Singapore.

This year, IT’S THE SHIP brings you an exclusive Halloween-themed charter, promising an experience that’s Deeper. Darker. Dirtier.

As Asia’s Largest Festival at Sea, expect nothing less than an electrifying lineup that will keep you on your toes throughout the journey.

Embrace the Halloween spirit as IT’S THE SHIP transforms into a haunted playground on the high seas. Expect eerie decorations, spooky surprises, and a chilling atmosphere that will leave you breathless.

IT’S THE SHIP announces the return of crowd favorite MaRLo since his last appearance back in 2016 for a highly anticipated trance set that will leave shipmates in a state of pure sonic bliss. Joining him are fellow Australian electronic music duo, KNIFE PARTY composed of Rob Swire and Gareth McGrillen bringing a fusion of dubstep, electro-house, and drum and bass who are renowned for their high-energy performances.

Making his ship debut is trap music pioneer, FLOSSTRADAMUS who hails from Chicago. This dynamic deck master has spent years perfecting his craft, delivering sets that fuse hip-hop influences with heart-pounding bass. Fans of hardstyle will also be thrilled to know that Technoboy ‘N’ Tuneboy otherwise more commonly known as TNT, will be bringing their infectious beats and high energy to the stage. Also joining the stellar lineup are iconic duo INFECTED MUSHROOM for their fusion of psy trance and electronic rock set, making them an essential addition to a highly anticipated experience aboard.

Supporting these maestros will be an incredible mix of lineups that will be carrying the party through with back-to-back sets of pure energy. Afro Bros who will be bringing the heat up with the pulsating rhythms of Afrobeats following the success of their recent collaboration with Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike for “She Knows” which has garnered 19 mil streams since its release earlier this year in July. No stranger to IT’S THE SHIP, representing the MONSTERCAT stage are Blanke pres Aeon Mode, Delta Heavy & Justin Oh for a highly anticipated ship debut of a Drum & Bass set that is one to look out for.

Joining the hardstyle lineup is the electrifying MANDY, known for her distinctive fusion of commercial and rave-influenced hard dance music. Her energetic, crowd-igniting performance is set to elevate the atmosphere. Wrapped in an energetic, crowd-hyping performance, joining her are Malaysian favorites, Bass Agents & Tchuno for some hard-hitting BPM.

Continuing the party is the debut performance of an all-female collective from the Barong Family, BARONG ANGELS with RayRay, MADGRRL, and Sky Sky. The collective originally founded by Yellow Claw, promises a supercharged set of pure bass that perfectly complements the Angels VS Devils themed party.

Ginta and Maru, members of the Japanese collective Repezen Foxx, are set to take the stage at the G.O.A.T Bloc Party on board. Known for their innovative and dynamic performances, this talented group is poised to bring an unforgettable fusion of music and culture. Attendees can expect to be captivated by their unique sound and mesmerizing stage presence, as Repezen Foxx promises to deliver an elevated experience not to be missed.

Adding to the excitement is the winner of IT’S THE SHIP Deck Selecta competition – Arawave from Korea. This talented DJ emerged victorious in a competition that provided aspiring DJs with the golden opportunity to perform aboard.

“In this edition of IT’S THE SHIP, we’re unleashing an experience that transcends boundaries, embracing the spirit of Halloween in a way that’s never been done before on board. Prepare for an adventure that will leave you breathless, surrounded by the pulsating beats of world-class DJs and the thrill of being at sea,” said Samira Davidson, Project Lead of IT’S THE SHIP.

Prepare for a whirlwind of themed parties, including the Sleepless Society-Vampire Blood Rave, Communion Sunrise, Foam Party, Area 51: Space Invaders, Creatures of The Night, Dia De La Muertos, and much more.

In addition to the musical extravaganza, shipmates can indulge in a plethora of side activities like 3-on-3 Basketball, Belly Flop, Mini Golf, Beer Pong, Yoga, HIIT, and Meet & Greet sessions where shipmates are able to get up close with their favorite DJs and compete alongside them.

But the adventure doesn’t end there! IT’S THE SHIP has just announced a brand-new charter with IT’S THE SHIP KOREA, sailing from Busan to Nagasaki and back, it is set for May 23rd to 26th, 2024. The 4D3N cruise festival promises to be an experience like no other. The waiting list is now open, and interested shipmates can now secure their spot for this epic journey via www.korea.itheship.com

IT’S THE SHIP is renowned for offering a unique festival experience that sets it apart from any traditional land-based festivals. Blending both comfort, music, and adventure, it’s an event absolutely not to be missed.

Cabins are currently available for bookings starting from USD959* which includes your accommodation, food, theme parties, artist led side activities and an unforgettable festival experience suited for seasoned festival goers looking for a unique experience.