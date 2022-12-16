International Destinations: The 10 Most Beautiful Cities to Visit in the United States

Traveling across the USA takes you on a journey of 3 million miles across 50 states. There are white-capped mountain ranges, crystalline turquoise lakes, deep and dark forests, scorching and cracked deserts, and fresh, tumbling waves. There is architecture to capture the eye of the most avid critic, as many different kinds of cuisine as there are people, wonderful museums overflowing with exquisite art, and fashion houses to serve every kind of dresser.

The USA is a cornucopia of options for the wandering traveler; there’s something in this country to enchant and entice every kind of tourist, especially if its beauty and charm you’re after. Everywhere you look, from New Jersey to Arizona, there are lovely cities just waiting to be explored. Each place marches to a drummer completely its own, and no two places feel quite the same. The different people, cultures, and locations of these cities make them as unique as human beings: each with a personality waiting to be discovered.

Let’s look at 10 of the most stunning cities in the USA.

Carmel-By-The-Sea, California

Step back in time to an age when the coastlines of the USA were almost untouched by development and you’ll have some idea of the beauty that resided in Carmel. Here, the relaxed and happy-go-lucky California spirit meets the charm of a seaside European town. The central coast is at its most idyllic here, surrounded by quaint little French bistros and English-style cottages, where the quiet life is preferred. Off Ocean Avenue you’ll find rugged cliffs and white, sandy beaches just begging to be walked on.

Sedona, Arizona

If you’re a wellness fiend then Sedona is likely already on your list of places to visit. Millions of people from all over the world come here for the calming atmosphere and the spas that are located in and around the city. The burning, crimson skyline is a huge draw, if natural beauty is your thing, and the red rock canyons sweeping across the land aren’t too bad either. Creekside lodges provide rest and relaxation for the weary.

Boston, Massachusetts

The architecture that adorns the streets of historic Boston, from the face brick of Beacon Hill to the bay windows along the Charles River, offers something around every corner to catch the eye. This is a social city, with bars and diners on every street simply brimming with friends waiting to be made. The Italian cuisine that comes out of this city is authentic and delicious and available by the bucketload. If you need a break from city life, why not head out to Arnold Arboretum to drift off into the green?

Cape May, New Jersey

Victorian charm simply oozes out of the seaside facades in Cape May. It’s America’s oldest seaside port, and it is, for want of a better term, picture-perfect. This is a location where history buffs come to enter a permanent daydream. There’s delicious seafood in as large a quantity as you can eat, and a relaxed quality of life that you don’t find in many other places.

Telluride, Colorado

Retreating to the mountains is a surefire way to ensure that you’re surrounded by nature on all sides, and as far from the madding crowd as possible. Telluride is a skiers’ haven and a place that welcomes any cold-weather lover. Here you can experience the largest free-falling waterfall in the country, or curl up by the fire in a ski lodge after a day on the slopes.

Honolulu, Hawaii

Undiluted paradise is what Honolulu has to offer. This city is so well-loved because of the exquisite natural beauty that it is built on, and surrounded by. You won’t be spending much time indoors here, so be sure to pack the sunblock and swimsuit. You can learn a lot about Hawaiian culture on these shores, and it’s not something that any tourist should miss. Yes, relaxing on the golden beaches and playing in the surf should be high on your priority list, but a little cultural enrichment never hurt anyone either.

Savannah, Georgia

Time moves differently in Georgia. It slows down to a delicious crawl so that you can breathe in the humid Savannah air and really experience every moment you spend in this Southern city. The range of architectural styles, from Steamboat Gothic to Regency, tells the story of Georgia’s growth. Savannah is a haven for artists and other creatives who go there to be inspired by the green, cathedral-like roads, lined with entwined trees. Indulge in Southern cuisine and feel yourself putting down roots here.

Newport, Rhode Island

The Gilded Age is on display all throughout this seaside town. Opulence is the word, but still Newport manages to not feel too stuffy and overly proper. There is a fresh, youthful spirit here, manifesting itself in the boutiques and restaurants buzzing with life every weekend. You can stroll along the cliffs and stay in a beachside cottage, where the smell of the ocean will be your new neighbor.

Charleston, South Carolina

Stroll along cobblestones that have seen centuries of traffic. Rich Gullah tradition lives here and welcomes any travelers who would take it on its own terms: a truly unique experience. It may be a relatively small city, but Charleston is alive with excitement and beauty. There are bright colors and climbing roses wherever you turn.

Washington, D.C.

Though Washington, D.C., is most famous as a political epicenter, it is also a city full of cultural, artistic, and culinary experiences like no other. There are row houses here that have been lived in for hundreds of years, museums and galleries that feature some of the best-known artists and well-known pieces in American history, and a thriving restaurant scene that always brings innovation to the table.

Wrap up

If these 10 cities aren’t on your itinerary for the great American road trip, you probably need to rethink your plans!