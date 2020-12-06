Image: The Standard Hulruvalhi
TravelInternational Destinations

International Destinations: The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives Reopens

Haps Staff

The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives, The Standard’s first island paradise, will reopen on December 5, 2020, to welcome guests back to the unparalleled beauty of Huruvalhi’s turquoise waters and white sand beaches.

Whether you’re looking for a romantic escape, a getaway with a group of friends, or a pristine diving adventure, The Standard awaits with special reopening packages.

From LA to NYC, Miami Beach to London, The Standard brand is known across the globe for its taste-making clientele, pioneering design, and unrelenting un-standard-ness. The Maldives, traditionally seen as a serene honeymoon destination, has been shaken and stirred by The Standard’s fresh approach to its island retreat; offering relaxation within its 115 overwater and beach villas, continuous vibrant programming such as dancing under the largest disco ball in the Maldives at the Beru Bar, moonlight movie screenings with cocktails on the beach, the acclaimed Standard Hollywood style pool and beach parties, and a lineup of festive Christmas and New Year’s workshops, celebrations and culinary delights.

Throughout their stay, a wide selection of authentic Maldivian and international cuisines with locally sourced produce from the resort’s own island farm and fresh catches of the day will welcome not only couples but groups of friends and singles looking to reset and recharge in paradise.

Travelers have been returning to the Maldives in steadily increasing numbers since mid-July due to its successful handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Its remote location and strict health guidelines, set by the Maldivian Ministry of Health, have made it one of the safest remote areas of the world.

The Maldives is currently open to visitors from all countries, and travelers will find their journey to be safe and comfortable. A Health Declaration Form must be filled out and submitted online 24 hours prior to their flight, and then visitors must present a negative PCR test issued within 96 hours prior to the departure from their original destination. As The Standard is a “one island, one resort” paradise – all guests will be exempt from the 14-day quarantine.

The Maldivian government recently announced, “The Maldives Border Miles Program.” The program is the first loyalty program of its kind anywhere in the world, awarding travelers into the country with discounts, privileges, and other offers.

The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives is only a 30-minute journey by seaplane from Velana International Airport. The resort is nestled between the Raa and Baa Atolls, on a naturally protected island. Alternatively, guests can take a 20-minute domestic flight to Dharavandhoo followed by a 35-minute speedboat ride to the resort.

As we continue to navigate our uncertain world, opportunities have emerged that allow for more agile and remote working and learning. Digital nomads are moving to the outback of Australia, the tombs of Timbuktu, and the safaris of the Serengeti, turning a negative situation into a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. By combining virtual classrooms, Zoom meetings, and social distancing with an open mind, previously unimaginable lifestyles are now possible. The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives is ready to meet the needs of both individuals, couples, and families adopting remote work and study arrangements.

Its stunning, natural, protected house reef, combined with the team’s knowledge about marine life and commitment to sustainability and biodiversity, create unforgettable personal and educational experiences for the little (and big) ones. Extracurricular classes and excursions have been set up at our Lil’ Sharks Kid’s Club to learn directly from local experts about indigenous cultures, culinary, craftmanship, agriculture, and of course, the beautiful Maldivian marine ecosystem. And even better, kids 11 and under stay for free.

The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives is offering a special package to celebrate its reopening, with stays starting at $350 USD per night and flexible worry-free bookings that allow cancellations up to 3 days prior to arrival with no cancellation fees. Stays are good until the 23rd of December 2022.

Make it a (socially distant) party with a group of friends, using their HAPPY HIDEAWAY promotion by booking 5 or more villas to enjoy rates at $250 USD per night.

Need to just get away from it all? Stay for 14 nights at $3,000 USD or 28 nights at $5,000 USD with our STOWAWAY promotion, with an additional 25% discount on food & beverages. Be careful though, you may never want to return to reality, even when 2020 is finally over.

Book by 31 December 2020 for these rates. Terms & Conditions apply.

Plan your getaway now at  standardhotels.com

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

International Destinations

International Destinations: 5 Reasons to Go to Bali

Haps Staff -
From beautiful sunsets to great beaches and fantastic cuisine, it's easy to see why Bali should be on the top of anyone's destination list.
Read more
International Destinations

International Destinations: Capella Hotels and Resorts Launches Their First Ever Vietnam Property in Hanoi

Haps Staff -
Capella Hotels and Resorts is pleased to announce the launch of their first ever Vietnam property -- Capella Hanoi.
Read more
International Destinations

International Destinations: Five Things to do in Shanghai

Sia Lee -
Less than a two hour flight from Busan, Shanghai is a thriving metropolis of 23 million that should be on everyone's destination radar while you live in East Asia.
Read more
International Destinations

International Destinations: Maldivian Eco-Resort Gili Lankanfushi Reopens its Doors

Haps Staff -
On Tuesday, September 1st, the Maldives’ much-loved Gili Lankanfushi will reopen its doors to a secluded and sustainable paradise.
Read more
International Destinations

EPIZODE5: EPILOGUE Reveals the Second Round Lineup

Haps Staff -
EPIZODE5: EPILOGUE celebrates its fifth anniversary with a star-studded lineup on Vietnam’s picturesque Phú Quốc island from December 29th, 2020 to January 10th, 2021.
Read more
International Destinations

Vietnam Closes Da Nang to Tourists for Two Weeks

BeFM News -
Vietnam has closed Da Nang to tourists after four new locally transmitted coronavirus cases were recorded there -- the first in the country since April.
Read more

The Latest

State-of-the-Art Sound Production Facility “Busan Sound Station” Opens in Centum City

Busan News Haps Staff -
Busan Sound Station, a cutting-edge sound production facility, recently opened on the first floor of the Busan Film Post Production Facility in Centum City.
Read more

부산지역 초등학교 2곳, “전국 생활원예 중앙경진대회” 우수상 수상

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시 농업기술센터는 ‘2020 학교 텃밭 활성화 사업’을 추진한 결과, 성천초등학교와 초량초등학교가 농촌진흥청 주관 "전국 생활원예 중앙경진대회" 학교학습원 분야에서 우수상을 받았다고 밝혔다.
Read more

Popeyes to End its 26-Year Run in Korea

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Popeyes Chicken will end its 26 years of business in Korea after failing to buy a buyer and ending speculation that its days were numbered in the country.
Read more

What’s On in Busan: December 7 – December 13

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Here is what's going on around the city this week.
Read more

International Destinations: The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives Reopens

International Destinations Haps Staff -
The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives, The Standard’s first island paradise, will reopen on December 5, 2020, to welcome guests back to the unparalleled beauty of Huruvalhi’s turquoise waters and white sand beaches. 
Read more

2020 ALL THE K-POP with Mixchannel Runs Online This Saturday

KPop Haps Staff -
2020 ALL THE K-POP with Mixchannel will hold an online concert this Saturday at 7 p.m.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
3 ° C
3 °
3 °
64 %
3.1kmh
0 %
Sun
7 °
Mon
11 °
Tue
8 °
Wed
9 °
Thu
11 °

Dine & Drink

Popeyes to End its 26-Year Run in Korea

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Popeyes Chicken will end its 26 years of business in Korea after failing to buy a buyer and ending speculation that its days were numbered in the country.
Read more

City Announces All Restaurants Will Only Allow Takeout and Delivery After 9 p.m.

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The city of Busan announced that all restaurants no matter the size will only be allowed to have takeout and delivery after 9 p.m. during the two-week social distancing level 2+α from December 1st to 14th in order to stop the recent rapid re-proliferation of COVID-19.
Read more

HQ Bar Announces New Hours For Two Weeks

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar has announced its new hours for the next two weeks during the Level 2 social distancing measures.
Read more

Johnny Rockets December Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets introduces its monthly special.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2020 Haps Korea Magazine 