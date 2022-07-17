International Destinations: Unbound Serenity: InterContinental Khao Yai Resort to Debut in August 2022

Inspired by the golden age of train travel, the highly-anticipated InterContinental Khao Yai Resort will open on 22 August 2022. ​

The resort invites guests to reconnect in a natural sanctuary; enriching encounters with local wildlife, experience-based gastronomy, and historic stories of the region combine to offer an unparalleled stay, filled with opportunities for wonder and discovery.

Designed by award-winning architect and interior designer Bill Bensley, InterContinental Khao Yai Resort takes historical inspiration from the area’s gateway for rail transportation to North-East Thailand during King Rama V’s reign. ​The 64-key sanctuary includes 45 rooms, in addition to 19 suites and villas, are housed within repurposed heritage train cars.

“There’s something truly magical about InterContinental Khao Yai Resort and it is my great pleasure to be leading the team during the pre-opening and opening phases. The opportunity to explore the revered Khao Yai National Park, combines with the elegance and service sophistication synonymous with the InterContinental legacy to create an unrivaled luxury stay,” said James Sutcliffe, General Manager of InterContinental Khao Yai Resort.

Located on the edge of the UNESCO-listed Khao Yai National Park, Thailand’s first national park, established in 1962, InterContinental Khao Yai Resort is set on a 100-acre site blessed with 50,000 trees and views over seven lakes.

With a focus on experience-based dining, InterContinental Khao Yai Resort will offer an eclectic selection of unique, authentic, culinary experiences, including Somying Kitchen, a farm-to-table concept, and Tea House, which will launch a traditional, elegant high tea. Poirot Brasserie is an elegant French-inspired concept, and Papillon Bar, which offers classic French cocktails and a selection of Champagne, fine wines, and whiskeys are both located within an upcycled train carriage.

Wellness and mindfulness are layered throughout the guest experience. The resort’s spa offers signature experiences from Siam Botanicals; the established, Thailand-based company that produces 100% natural, organic skincare products on a small-batch basis. Guiding guests on their wellness journeys, an in-residence Healer will host a series of masterclasses. For more active guests, a Cross-Fit-inspired fitness center and in-residence fitness instructor are available at the resort. To ensure guests can make use of the array of surrounding cycling and hiking trails, InterContinental Khao Yai Resort offers trail maps for guests, whilst a selection of bicycles are available to rent.

For more information and reservations, email [email protected] or please visit www.intercontinental.com/khaoyai