International Destinations: Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi to Debut First Zuma Restaurant in the Indian Ocean

Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi unveils the latest addition to its collection of 10 distinctive culinary experiences at the iconic resort paradise with the debut of the world-renowned Contemporary Japanese concept Zuma at the resort in the archipelago.

With breathtaking views of the crystal-clear Indian Ocean combined with Zuma’s unique style and elegance, the new restaurant, opening early this year, is set to deliver a truly unforgettable experience to its international clientele.

Founded in London in 2002 by creator and co-founder Rainer Becker, and now present across 17 locations worldwide, the globally acclaimed Zuma is inspired by the traditional Japanese izakaya.

Zuma Maldives is inspired by the beauty of its stunning location, complementing its surroundings with the use of natural materials and local design techniques. The restaurant features a dramatic entrance combining elements of timber, light and granite creating an immersive optical illusion leading guests into the vibrant restaurant space. The majestic island bar, robata, and sushi counter take center stage in the middle of the venue and forms the focal point for diners.

“We are thrilled to be bringing Zuma’s international cuisine to the Maldives on the shores of such a breathtaking and iconic destination,” said Zuma creator and co-founder Rainer Becker.

“We share Waldorf Astoria’s focus on exceptional attention to detail and look forward to delivering unmatched culinary experiences to guests with Zuma’s award-winning Japanese cuisine.”

Zuma Maldives will serve its specialty dishes made famous in its international outposts, including thinly sliced seabass with yuzu, truffle oil and salmon roe, roasted lobster, shiso ponzu butter, and spicy beef tenderloin with sesame, red chili, and sweet soy, among others.

The restaurant will also feature a dedicated lounge area where Zuma’s signature beverages can be enjoyed as the sun sets over the island and the stunning turquoise waters that surround it. Guests experiencing Zuma Maldives while staying at Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi can enjoy the resort’s array of activities available, whether it be unwinding in one of 10 luxurious spa treatment villas, exploring the ocean’s incredible marine life, or traversing the island’s dazzling white sand beaches by bicycle or on foot.

Those looking for the ultimate escape and unparalleled levels of privacy and personalized service during their visit can stay at Ithaafushi – The Private Island, the largest private island in the Maldives.

Situated in one of the most beautiful, sought-after locations in the world, the award-winning Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi offers guests unparalleled, bespoke service and unforgettable experiences. Set in a tropical paradise, the resort features 119 all-pool Beach, Reef and Overwater villas across three inter-linking islands.

Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi operates with an industry-leading standard of cleanliness and disinfection of the proprietary Hilton CleanStay program while adhering to the Maldivian health and safety guidelines.

From arrival to check-in and throughout the entire stay, guests can experience an elevated standard of cleanliness and sanitization which builds upon Hilton’s already high standards of housekeeping and hygiene where hospital-grade cleaning products and upgraded protocols are currently in place.

Check here for more information about Hilton CleanStay.