International Destinations: World-class Summer Events and Artistic Performances in Da Nang

Da Nang in Vietnam, Asia’s Leading Festival and Event Destination 2022 and recognized by the World Travel Awards, continues solidifying its status as the region’s festival city with Sun Group’s world-class events and performances this summer of 2024.

DIFF 2024 – Performance of nearly 47,000 fireworks

The Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF 2024) themed ‘Made in Unity’ spans two summer months and features eight teams from France, Italy, the US, Germany, Poland, China, Finland, and Vietnam.

The grand finale is set for July 13 at the fireworks stage by the Han River. Event organizer Sun Group is illuminating the nights over the Han River with the brilliance of 46,561 fireworks.

Awaken River – Jetski and Flyboard performances

This show awakens the western bank of the Han River with thrilling jetski and flyboard performances straight out of Hollywood blockbusters.

It is held daily at 5:30 p.m. at Da Nang Downtown’s riverside stage, which offers nearly 3,000 seats.

This first-time event in Da Nang will amaze visitors with powerful jetski drifts and world-champion flyboard athletes performing 360-degree somersaults at heights of 15 meters, akin to a tall building.

Sun Group collaborates with Australia’s H2O, a company with 30 years of experience organising sports art shows and working on blockbuster movies like James Bond and Mission Impossible.

Symphony of River – A midsummer night’s dream of diverse art forms and fireworks

Following Awaken River, the multi-experiential show ‘Symphony of River’ tells stories in rhyme and fairy tales about the Han River. ‘Symphony of River’ occurs daily at 8:30 p.m.

It features a spectacular blend of jetski and flyboard performances, light shows, artistic fireworks, circus, and dance. It involves nearly 100 international performers from many countries and genres, including ballet, hip-hop, contemporary dance, and malambo drumming, and artistic fireworks every night.

The brilliant fireworks display of “Symphony of River” also make Da Nang the center of Vietnam’s tourism this summer, besides the “magnet” DIFF 2024. Now, the atmosphere of DIFF 2024 will not only stop on the final night of July 13 but will also last all summer.

For the first time in Da Nang, audiences will enjoy world-famous magic shows, including quick change and funky balloons by stars Minasov Victor and Minasov Elena, and performances by the Teslenko family, renowned globally for their juggling skills. The show officially premiered on June 28.

Vietnamese Puppetry (Roi Viet) – The essence of Vietnamese art

Visitors to Da Nang can explore Vietnamese culture at the largest puppet theatre in Central Vietnam – Au O Theatre. The ‘Roi Viet’ show is performed by artists from the Vietnam Puppet Theatre. It combines over 1,000 years of traditional water puppetry and land puppetry, integrating folktales with contemporary art elements and showcasing the beauty of Vietnam’s culture and people.

The show runs daily (except Monday) at the Au O Theatre in Da Nang Downtown, accommodating about 600 guests.

Fairy Blossom – The pinnacle of circus art at Ba Na Hills

Beyond the vibrant city center, visitors can head to Ba Na Hills’s peak to a fairy-tale world at 1,500 meters high.

At Sun World Ba Na Hills, the ‘Fairy Blossom’ show brings a dazzling art garden amidst the clouds and mountains. It features 12 types of performance arts, including circus, contortion, diabolo, balance acts, aerial silk, parkour, juggling, sway pole, and dance.

This largest-scale show at Ba Na Hill this year takes place daily at 11 a.m. at Noel Plaza, involving over 200 international and Vietnamese artists.

Directed by Tuan Le, a former member of the famed Cirque du Soleil, author of famous shows such as My Village, A O, Teh Dar. “Fairy Blossom” also features stars, including Domitil Aillot – the world’s top male pole circus artist from France; the famous twin stars of Cirque du Soleil – Crystal Ladies with magical legs, once stirred up The Ellen Show; hand-balancing circus artist Oleg Izossimov and aerial silk queen Olga Moreva from Russia.

Moreover, Sun World Ba Na Hills offers unmissable experiences this summer, including Soloist stages, solo performances, and the ‘Enchantment’ parade with 40 international artists.