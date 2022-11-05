International Flights From Gimhae Expanding as Travel Demand Increases

As the demand for overseas travel increases, airlines are expanding international flights from Busan.

Jeju Air announced that it will significantly increase the number of international flights departing from Busan, such as re-operating the Busan-Cebu route from the 8th and the Busan-Chiang Mai route from the 11th. Jeju Air operates 81 flights a week from Busan to 9 routes including Japan, Vietnam, Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand.

The company will increase its flights twice daily to Japan routes such as Tokyo (Narita), Osaka, and Fukuoka, where travel demand is increasing significantly due to the implementation of visa waiver measures, while the Da Nang route in Vietnam, which is popular as a family destination, departs in the morning, when customers prefer it.

The Busan-Singapore route operated exclusively by Jeju Air will increase its operation from twice a week to four times a week (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday).

Air Busan has also started to expand international flights, centering on Japanese routes.

From the 30th, Air Busan will operate one round-trip service every day on the Sapporo route, which is considered to be Japan’s representative winter travel destination.

The Busan-Narita route will be re-operated once a day, starting from the 9th of next month. The Busan-Fukuoka route, which operates two round trips daily, will be operated three times a day from the 30th of last month and four times a day from the 8th of the following month.

Air Busan has been operating two round trip flights daily from Busan to Fukuoka and Osaka since the 17th of last month.

According to the aviation information portal system of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, the Busan-Narita route recorded the highest number of passengers, reaching 10,000 passengers last month.