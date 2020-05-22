Travel

International Flights From Gimhae International Airport Expected to Begin in July

Haps Staff

Flights from Gimhae International Airport are expected to resume in July. The airport has been shut down from all international routes since April 8th.

Air Busan has announced that it will resume international flights to some destinations beginning on the 1st of July.

They plan to open up with routes to China, Macao, and Hong Kong, and will sequentially add Japan and then Southeast Asian flights later in the month.

The airline plans to start with flights to Yanji and Qingdao, then begin flights to Japan on the 2nd which will fly to Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya, and Fukuoka.

Later in the month on the 15th, they plan to restart flights to Ho Chi Minh City and Nha Trang, and also Siem Reap and Vientiane.

Other airlines are also expected to announce reopening flights soon too. Jeju Air has announced they will discuss re-opening flights in June, with hopes of flying in July.

They do caution, however, that the opening may be postponed if the coronavirus situation is not eased.

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Four Places to Go in Sacheon For a Healing Day Trip

Haps Staff -
Sacheon, in Gyeongnam province, has some great destinations for those looking to avoid crowds and seek pleasure for a great day trip while maintaining social distance.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Check Out the Hadong Bukcheon Poppy Flower Fields on YouTube

Haps Staff -
Hadong-gun in Gyeongnam province has released a video on its YouTube channel of its popular poppy flower fields.
Read more
Travel

Number of Air Travelers in Korea Falls to Lowest Level Since 1997

Haps Staff -
Industry data showed today the number of South Korean air travelers fell to the lowest level in more than two decades in April due to entry restrictions and lower demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
Travel

City of Busan Launches New Tourism Portal

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan has launched a new tourism portal, detailing the latest travel information and guides in the city.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Five Reasons to Visit Gangneung

Cindy Choi -
With the successful hosting of the Pyeongchang Olympics in South Korea in 2018, nearby cities have become popular tourist areas, one of which is Gangneung. 
Read more
Travel

Brewing Up Change Under COVID-19: Transforming How Tea is Bought and Sold in Sri Lanka

Haps Staff -
Picking, sorting, processing, and grading tea leaves make up the fabric of life in Sri Lanka. And ensuring that people around the globe get their daily cups of chai, Earl Grey, English Breakfast, or Orange Pekoe is crucial to the local economy and jobs.  
Read more

The Latest

International Flights From Gimhae International Airport Expected to Begin in July

Travel Haps Staff -
Flights from Gimhae International Airport are expected to resume in July. The airport has been shut down from all international routes since April 8th.
Read more

Busan Hits 10 Straight Days With No Coronavirus Cases

Busan News BeFM News -
The city of Busan has not seen additional cases of COVID-19 for 10 straight days.
Read more

“Youth With You 2” Mentor Cooperation Stage Will Open, iQIYI Concentrates on Creating High-quality Content

News al5h3 -
BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach - 22 May 2020 - Last week, iQIYI original hit variety show "Youth With You 2" released its third ranking, and...
Read more

Teledyne e2v Develops High-Speed Data Conversion Platform to Accompany Latest Xilinx FPGAs

News al5h3 -
GRENOBLE, FRANCE - Media OutReach - 22 May 2020 - In response to the ongoing advances in programmable logic technology, Teledyne e2v has made further enhancements to its portfolio of data...
Read more

2020 GCSA: Creating a Sustainable World by Recognizing Those Who are Building It

News al5h3 -
Entries are now open for the Global Corporate Sustainability Awards (GCSA) TAIPEI, TAIWAN  - Media OutReach - 22 May 2020 - Companies worldwide with an outstanding commitment to...
Read more

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
15 ° C
15 °
15 °
72 %
2.1kmh
0 %
Fri
15 °
Sat
20 °
Sun
21 °
Mon
22 °
Tue
24 °

Dine & Drink

Westin Chosun Begins “Signature Box” Drive Thru Service

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Westin Chosun Hotel in Haeundae has begun a new "Signature Box" drive-thru service with popular meals from its on-site restaurants.
Read more

HQ Offering Up a Roast Beef Platter this Sunday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar in Gwangalli is once again bringing tasty dishes from their kitchen by offering a Roast Beef Platter this Sunday.
Read more

Seoul Grabs 4 Spots in Asia’s Top 50 Best Bars List

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Four bars in Seoul made the top 50 rankings as the 2020 list of Asia’s 50 Best Bars was recently released.
Read more

Enjoy One of the City’s Open-terrace Cafes

Dine & Drink Ji Young Moon -
The onslaught of summer heat is near an end and its the perfect time to seek out shade at one of the city's open air cafes.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea