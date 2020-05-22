International Flights From Gimhae International Airport Expected to Begin in July

Flights from Gimhae International Airport are expected to resume in July. The airport has been shut down from all international routes since April 8th.

Air Busan has announced that it will resume international flights to some destinations beginning on the 1st of July.

They plan to open up with routes to China, Macao, and Hong Kong, and will sequentially add Japan and then Southeast Asian flights later in the month.

The airline plans to start with flights to Yanji and Qingdao, then begin flights to Japan on the 2nd which will fly to Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya, and Fukuoka.

Later in the month on the 15th, they plan to restart flights to Ho Chi Minh City and Nha Trang, and also Siem Reap and Vientiane.

Other airlines are also expected to announce reopening flights soon too. Jeju Air has announced they will discuss re-opening flights in June, with hopes of flying in July.

They do caution, however, that the opening may be postponed if the coronavirus situation is not eased.