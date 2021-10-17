Travel

International Flights to Guam and Saipan to Resume From Gimhae Airport Next Month

Gimhae International Airport has been given the green light to resume two more international flights beginning next month at the earliest.

According to representative Jeon Bong-min (Suyeong) belonging to the National Assembly Health and Welfare Committee, the final decision to open the routes has passed.

Currently, there is only one international flight operating to Qingdao once a week.

Air Busan, who also runs the Qingdao flight, will also be the operator of the new flights.

It plans to run flights to Guam once a week and to Saipan twice a week.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport is also viewing to resume flights to countries with a travel bubble where the coronavirus situation is stable.

Air Busan has flown 97 flights to Qingdao since reopening the route, with 11,210 passengers.

No coronavirus cases have been detected.

The Korean Center for Disease Control and Prevention meanwhile has insisted that Gimhae International Airport needs a waiting room for travelers showing symptoms of COVID-19 and that the local government should be responsible for it.

The city of Busan on the other hand says that the central government should bear the responsibility as it does at Incheon International Airport.

