International Passenger Numbers at Gimhae Airport Nearing Pre-Pandemic Levels

Statistics released by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport reveal a remarkable surge in international passengers at Gimhae Airport during the first quarter of this year.

With a total of 2,981,073 passengers passing through the airport from January to March, international travelers accounted for 2,187,091 of the total — a notable 46.2% increase from the previous year.

Domestic passenger numbers at Gimhae Airport saw a minor decline, likely due to a shift in demand towards international flights following the containment of COVID-19.

Across Korea, the overall number of airline passengers surged by 28% compared to the same period last year, reaching 96.3% of pre-pandemic levels.

This trend was particularly prominent for international travel, with a 53.3% increase from last year and 95.2% of the passenger volume seen in early 2019.

As the demand for overseas travel continues to rebound, experts anticipate further growth in international passenger numbers, potentially surpassing the levels recorded in 2019.

