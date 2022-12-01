International Passenger Service Between Busan and Osaka Resumes

International passenger service between Busan and Osaka has been normalized.

Yesterday, the Korean passenger ship Panstar Dream arrived at Busan Port carrying 120 passengers from Osaka Port, Japan.

It is the first time in about 900 days that this vessel has operated normally. As a result, Korea-Japan international passenger ship operations, which had been suspended due to COVID-19, have finally resumed normally.

Korea and Japan agreed on the 28th of last month as the demand for tourism between the two countries increased and the demand for the resumption of passenger ship operations continued.

Since November 4th, the Japanese Beetle has been going back and forth between Fukuoka, Japan, and Busan Port.

The arrival of the Panstar Dream on December 1st means the resumption of passenger transportation between Korea and Japan by Korean national shipping companies.

The Panstar Dream has been preparing for the resumption of passenger transportation by carrying 5 to 50 passengers and carrying out test flights between Busan and Osaka.

With the recent completion of the immigration procedure system at Osaka Port, full-fledged operations have become possible.

The Busan-Osaka route was opened in 2002 and before the routes were suspended due to COVID-19, the annual passenger transport was about 33,000.