International Passengers at Gimhae International Airport Exceeds 90% Pre-COVID Numbers

By BeFM News

Last month, the number of international passengers using Gimhae International Airport exceeded 90% compared to the period before COVID-19.

According to the Korea Airports Corporation today, the international passenger count for the previous month was calculated to be at 91.5% compared to December 2019, which was before the onset of COVID-19.

Gimhae International Airport, managed by the Korea Airports Corporation, anticipates a complete recovery of international passenger numbers to pre-COVID-19 levels this year, reaching an estimated 10 million passengers.

